Clark Foundation announces scholarship awards

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Clark Foundation announced the scholarship recipients for 2021 in a Tuesday, June 15, media release.

The scholarships were awarded to 188 students, with a total of $742,600.

“The board and I are pleased to recognize the accomplishments of this distinguished group of graduating seniors by assisting them in their undergraduate studies,” Janes Forbes Clark said in the release. “Despite having to navigate and manage the impact of the COVID crisis, each of these exceptional young men and women have compiled excellent records at their schools. As we welcome them to The Clark Foundation Scholarship Program, we wish each of them a most successful college experience.”

The following is a list of recipients by school:

Cherry Valley-Springfield

Marissa Ann Abbruzzese; Brady Matthew Benson; Zoe Elizabeth Climenhaga; Mia Frances Thompkins Horvath; Jaelyn Rose Jaquay; Allison Kate Lennebacker; Sarah Elise Lewis; Andrew Ward Oram; Dylan M. Smith.

Cooperstown

Fiona Tulip Bailey ; Josephine Alice Bertram; Alexander Cooper Bohler; Edward Vaughn Boulet; Jennifer Corinne Burch; Juliet E. Cunnington; Carly Angelia Erway; Mikael Blake Foutch-Carkee; Jason Anthony Furnari; Sam John Grigoli; Alexander Pomeroy Hage; Kendall John Haney; Alexander Gregory Hascup; Ellie Joanne Hotaling; Ray Michael Jastremski Hovis; Molly Ancilla Hughes; Phoebe L. Jones; Anna K. Lambert; Isaac N. Landry; Colette Ruth Leinhart; Edward Spencer Lewis; Faith Vivian Logue; Lucian Olearczyk Lytel; Lauren Ellen Martin; Julia Marie McCrea; Abigail Sarah Miller; Reilly Rose Mooney; Stuart A.I. Nelson; Emma Grace Panzarella; Marisa L. Phillips; Alexander N. Poulson; Ian Patrick Quinn; Mason Scott Raffo; Erin Elizabeth Rock; Stephanie Nicole Rudloff; Miguel Xekee Sagario; Nathaniel Cooper Savoie; Joseph Joshua Senchyshyn; Maya A. Stevens; Sydnie Alexandria Aijun Streek; Lindsey G. Trosset; Christopher Scott Ubner; Henry Davis Wager; William James Weldon; Caroline June Whitaker; Brayden Francis White; Addison Elizabeth Yastrzemski; Laurel K. Zaengle.

Edmeston

Sydney Marie Bateman; Isabel LeeAnne Brown; Madison Elizabeth Cole; Jacob Robert Cormier; Gregory Michael DeVries; Kennedy Rose Kapp; Logan Danielle Lund; Joshua Robert Lewis Martin; Madilynne Rae Smith.

Laurens

Kyle Zachery Davis; Lexis N. Davis; Faith Mei Gaglia; Jonah James Mathieson; Rylie James Nemitz; Kassidy Paige Qua; Emily Rose Stanley; Skyler Paige White.

Milford

Adrianna Domenica Greiner; Avery C. Leonard; Hailey Jade Maison; Mackenzie Mary O’Connor; Alexis Rae Stanford; Tia Brook Vagliardo; Benjamin E. Webster; Lawson Thomas Williams.

Richfield Springs

Cole J. Bobnick; Sydney N. Burdick; Ronica Erica Clarke; Brooke Irene Connolly; Dylan John Dyn; Katherine Cheyenne Kodz; Samantha Rose O’Connor; Amy Lyne Seamon; Damon Joseph Thomson; Brady Charles Young.

Schenevus

Andrew Robert Hamilton; Kandence Ann Hoag; Cassandra L. Snyder; Nolan Nathan Sweeney; Claire Analiese Warner.

Owen D. Young

Christian Andreev; Lynzee Danielle Bissell; Emma Nicole Sorensen.

Mount Markham

Michael James Abbatiello; Aidan Ainslie; Jennah Barrtt; Marleigh Case; Logan D. Clark; Madison Veronica Deak; Mackenzie Maree Doyle; Lauren Elizabeth Entwistle; Alexis Sky Fitch; Kaitlyn Anne Fitch; Sarah Marie Foster; Cassandra Catherine Gates; Hayleigh Lyn Gates; Chelsea Marie Hayes; Emily Mae Howard; Madelyn Landgren; Hayden Elisjah Larmon; Katie Taylor Livingston; Madison Jane Lockwood; Katherine Loomis; Kayla Marie Lottermann; Madison Jo Marsh; Matthew Carmen Maugeri; Emily Laura McClave; Jacob McKenzie; Morgan McGuire Merritt; Brianna Marie Morgan; Chelsea Wynn Osborn; Olivia Jade Ostrander; Joseph Robert Sanzo; Melanie Kathleen Sterling; Jordan Marie Treen; Chad Alan Tucker; Stepheny Anne Vriesema; Delia Kaydence Wilton.

Worcester

Lily Peyton Conroe; Michael Anthony Countryman; Isaiah Eric Haley; Casandra M. Haughn; Jenna Alexis Morell; Miriam Frances Odell;Maya Jane Powers; Delimar Marie Vega-Haley.

Otsego Area Occupational Center

Gareth J. Austin; Louis Timothy Banks; Michaela Mea Bateman; Jasmine K. Bondies; Shayne Christian Chase; Mackenzie Angeline Conklin; Naomi Rebekah Cook; Molly Katherine Forbes; Ronin James Gould; Jourdyn Alexis Gray; Quinn E. Hansen; Megan S. Hughes; Justin Iannelli; Nila J. Jackson; Autumn Rae Jones;Riley Elizabeth Jubar; John Maximilian Kennedy; Tritny Elizabeth Knapp; Lillian Grace Lighthall; Maximilian Adam Madej; William Wyatt Moody; Emma Caroline Ough; Cole Gerald Platt; Abigail D. Pleuss; Hunter Van Poniros; Morgan Gabriella Rossignol; Sara Danyelle Sluiter; Chloe R. Thalheimer; Kaitlyn Marie Wellman.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Gavin Bonczkowski; Apolonia Nina Drapaniotis; Maya Curtis Farwell; Emily D. Hammond; Olivia Grace Held; Kyle Jacob Meyers; Zan Eric Sansoucie; Theodore Charles Sharkey.

Morris

Baylie E. Boglioli; Daphne P. Fraser; Erin Nicole Herring; Emily Elizabeth Lincoln; Kate Frances Morano; Jacob Ronald Spoor; Matthew Carl Wendler.