Clark Oliver, 22, Elected To Chair County Democrats

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Clark Oliver, 22, who graduated from SUNY Oneonta only last December, was elected chairman of the Otsego County Democratic Committee at a Zoom meeting last evening.

Also serving as county board member from Oneonta’s District 11, he succeeds Amy Swan, who decided not to seek another term.

Oliver signs on with an action agenda, judging from a conversation a few moments ago:

Recruiting new members from Edmeston, Unadilla and other towns that have lacked representation lately on the committee.

“Building the bench” for town board races, as well as increasing Democratic turnout.

Finding candidates to run for local races in 2021, when county board seats are up for election again.

Oliver has two new co-vice-chairs, Caitlin Ogden of Laurens, who ran for county board last year, and Maury Bouchard of Westford.

Kathleen Perry of Butternuts will serve as secretary, and Bill Elsey of Springfield continues as treasurer.