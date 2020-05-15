Clark Sports Center May Reopen July 1

‘Phase 4’ Kicks In That Day

COOPERSTOWN – The Clark Sports Center has set a “target date” of July 1 for reopening, when Phase Four of the governor’s un-PAUSE plan goes into effect.

However, all summer camps have been cancelled.

A statement e-mailed to members this morning said the sports center is following CDC and state and local guidelines. “We will continue to monitor it and keep you updated,” the statement said.

The Clark also hosts Bassett Hospital’s Physical Therapy Clinic, and that will remain open. (Patients should use main entrance to access.)