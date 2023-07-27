Scott Rolen and wife Niki during the 2023 Parade of Legends. (Photo by Derrick P. Begin)

A Marquee Moment for Fred McGriff, Scott Rolen

Class of 2023 Humbled by the Experience

Fred McGriff and wife Veronica smile at parade goers. (Photo by Derrick P. Begin)

By CHARLIE VASCELLARO

COOPERSTOWN

As he walked onto the Hall of Fame Induction Day stage on Sunday, July 23, “Smilin’ Fred” McGriff reached out to shake the hands of some of the returning Hall of Famers in attendance for the ceremony. Before he was able to find his seat, he shook the hands of just about everyone on stage. It was a long overdue and respectful welcome into baseball’s most esteemed fraternity.

After falling short of being elected to the Hall of Fame during his 10 years of eligibility on the Baseball Writers Ballot, the man affectionately known as the “Crime Dog” was unanimously selected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee, garnering 16 of 16 votes.

Many of McGriff’s contemporaries have wondered how McGriff could have been overlooked for so long.

But here he finally was, beaming, as he was standing next to Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch while the text on his plaque was read by Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred in front of a relatively sparse smattering of an estimated 5,000-10,000 in attendance at the Clark Sports Center.

Fellow 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Scott Rolen offered his support for McGriff in a recent “New York Times” story: “As a player, you knew who the Hall of Famers were that you were playing with and against every day in your era. And so not any criticism to the writers or the process of any kind—but I always believed Fred McGriff was a Hall of Famer,” said Rolen, who was elected to the Hall in his seventh year on the BBWAA ballot.

McGriff returned the sentiment in Rolen’s direction during his speech, stating that he was, “Thankful to be going in along with Scott Rolen, who played the game the right way,” while also expressing relief about finally being elected: “When your career is validated…that’s as good as it gets.”

For the record, McGriff hit 493 home runs with 1,550 RBI and a .284 batting average, also compiling 2,490 hits and 1,305 walks during his 19-year career from 1986 to 2004. He hit 30 or more home runs in 10 seasons and is the first player to do so for five different teams, leading the American League with 36 for the Toronto Blue Jays in 1989 and the National League with 35 for the San Diego Padres in 1992. If not for the strike-shortened season of 1994, he would have most probably achieved the 500 home-run-plateau.

A five-time All Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, McGriff reached the promised land as a member of the 1995 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, which he referred to as, “the proudest team moment of my career.”

Rolen made his big-league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1996 and was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 1997. A seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove Award winner, Rolen eclipsed the 30 home-run mark three times and drove in more than 100 runs five times in his 17-year career (1996-2012), compiling 316 career home runs and 1,287 RBI with a .281 batting average. Rolen was a member of four National League Central Division pennant-winning teams and one World Series (2006) champion with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2002-2006.

Rolen was humbled by the experience of being elected to the Hall of Fame and had a hard time drawing comparisons to the members of the Hall seated behind him during his acceptance speech. He thanked the baseball writers for keeping him on the ballot through the voting process.

“At no point in my life did it ever occur to me that I would be standing on this stage, but I’m glad it occurred to you,” said Rolen.

McGriff and Rolen will be linked eternally as members of the 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Class occurring 21 years to the day when both hit home runs in the same game between McGriff’s Chicago Cubs and Rolen’s Philadelphia Phillies on July 23, 2002.

Class of 2023 Exhibit Now On Display at HoF

The museum’s 2023 Inductees Exhibit celebrates the careers of Class of 2023 members Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen. The exhibit is open on the museum’s third floor and will remain on display until spring of 2024.

Among the artifacts highlighting the Class of 2023 include: