In Memoriam: Edward William Stack

In Memoriam

Photo provided

PORT WASHINGTON—Edward William Stack, 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and humanitarian, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 in Port Washington, New York with his family by his side.

Ed was born in Rockville Center, New York on February 1, 1935 to Edward Henry Stack and Helen (Leitner) Stack. Raised in Sea Cliff, New York, Ed graduated from North Shore High School in 1952 and obtained his BBA from Pace University in 1956. In 1967, Ed married Christina Hunt of Dahlgren, Virginia, and they settled in Glen Head, New York where they raised their three daughters, Amy, Kimberly, and Suzanne.

In 1949, at age 14, Ed was stricken with polio in what proved to be the defining event of his childhood. Ed spent nearly a year in St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, New York where, sensing that it was not his nature to be idle, the Sisters put him to work. He happily did their secretarial work and was soon writing letters to national figures, urging them to reach out and communicate with the children in the hospital. One could already see the beginnings of the man who would devote his life to the service of others.

Upon graduating from Pace, Ed joined The Clark Estates, Inc. in New York, New York, the office that manages the financial and business services for the Clark family and the major charitable foundations and nonprofit organizations supported by The Clark Foundation. The Clark family’s mission of supporting social, educational, and charitable institutions was a perfect fit for Ed and he remained with them his entire 44-year career, eventually retiring in 2000 as president and director.

During his tenure with the Clarks, Ed oversaw the growth and development of several important organizations in Cooperstown, New York and the surrounding area, most notably the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Fenimore Art Museum, The Farmers’ Museum, Bassett Medical Center, Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home, Hartwick College, Pathfinder Village and The Clark Foundation’s Scholarship Program for high-school students. Elected to the Board of Directors of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1961, Ed was president of the institution from 1977-2000, a period of tremendous change and expansion.

Ed’s life was rooted in his strong sense of faith and he devoted himself to improving the well-being of others. On Long Island and in the greater New York area, Ed served for many years as a director or trustee of the SCO Family of Services, Mental Health Association of Nassau County, North Shore Kiwanis Club, Sports Angels, The Salvation Army’s Nassau and Greater New York Advisory Boards, New York State Trooper Foundation, United Methodist City Society, and the United Methodist Church of Sea Cliff, where he was a lifelong member.

Ed received many awards over the years including a Congressional Achievement Award, Executive of the Year Award from the U.S. Baseball Federation, and Citizen or Volunteer of the Year awards from more than a dozen organizations that he was involved with. He was also awarded honorary doctorate degrees from Hartwick College, Pace University and Long Island University.

In retirement, Ed and Chris moved to The Harborside continuing care community in Port Washington, where he continued his life’s mission of serving by joining every committee possible, including the Resident Council. One of his favorite activities in his last years was scootering around the building in his electric wheelchair acting as a volunteer notary. He enjoyed going to other residents’ apartments to notarize their documents, but what he really loved was talking to and getting to know the person. Aside from working and serving, Ed loved people. He never met a person he didn’t want to get to know. He was blessed with an innate ability to make people feel at ease and he loved telling stories. Ed was truly a friend to all and he will be missed by many.

Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edward H. Stack and Helen L. Stack; his siblings, Nancy H. Stack and Richard L. Stack; and his nephew, Brian Aasheim. Ed is survived by his wife, Christina; his daughters, Amy, Kimberly, and Suzanne; his grandchildren, Kara, Lucille, and McGill; his sister, Barbara, and brother-in-law, Richard; his niece, Lynn (Fred); and nephews, Thomas (Laura) and Robert (Kelly); and his grand-nieces and nephews, Kristen, Kaitlyn, Alexia, Cole, and Luke.

Visitation will be held at Whitting Funeral Home in Glen Head on June 14 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the United Methodist Church of Sea Cliff at 10 a.m. on June 15 with the Rev. Miyeong Kang and the Rev. Bill Shillady officiating. Burial will follow at the Brookville Cemetery in Glen Head.

Contributions may be made to: United Methodist Church of Sea Cliff, 63 Downing Ave., PO Box 190, Sea Cliff, NY 11579; SCO Family of Services, 1415 Kellum Pl., Suite 140, Garden City, NY 11530; Mental Health Association of Nassau County, 16 Main St., Hempstead, NY 11550; The Salvation Army for Services in Nassau County, 65 Atlantic Ave., Hempstead, NY 11550; United Methodist City Society, 475 Riverside Dr., Suite 1922, New York, NY 10115; Friends of Bassett Healthcare, One Atwell Rd., Cooperstown, NY 13326.