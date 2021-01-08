Committee Assignments Give Oberacker Inputs On Broadband, Bail Reform

ALBANY – Otsego County’s new state senator, Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, has been named ranking Republican on two Senate committees: Internet & Technology and Alcoholism & Substance Abuse.

He will also serve on Education, Health, Higher Education and Judiciary.

“Being tasked with leadership roles on two senate committees is a major responsibility. Both of these key committees deal with vital issues that have intensified in need during the COVID pandemic.”

Internet & Technology will allow him to participate in high-speed broadband deliberations, and Alcoholism & Substance Abuse will put him on a similar decision on pushing back the heroin plague.

Oberacker’s other committee assignments will allow him to focus on key concerns within the 51st Senate District and throughout New York State. In particular, Judiciary will allow him to have inputs on the issue of bail reform, which he has vowed to overturn in collaboration with his Assembly counterpart, John Salka, R-Brookfield.