Committee Helps New Folks Feel at Home

By ARYA PATEL

COOPERSTOWN

Welcome Home Cooperstown was established in early 2023 and first met last year in May. Since then, this group has involved new and old community members in monthly gatherings to meet, build relationships, and form new friendships.

Welcome Home Cooperstown is a non-profit entity solely run by volunteers within the community who would like to see a more welcoming place for individuals to come to. The goal is to welcome area newcomers and assist them in building connections to established residents and institutions, and encourage them to make our community their permanent home.

A member of the committee, Erin Rawitch said, “I wish we had had Welcome Home Cooperstown when we moved here two and a half years ago. Welcome Home Cooperstown wants to make the difficult task of meeting people when you’re new in town a little bit easier.”

Families who are new to a community, in particular, can benefit from the assistance of those who will take them in and welcome them, and it is Welcome Home Cooperstown’s mission to ensure this. Whether one is an established member of the community or new to the area, the Welcome Home Cooperstown meet and greets are designed to create a more diverse, strengthened community.

Longtime resident Ann Brown said, “We moved to Cooperstown, New York 20 years ago, and it took a while to get settled in. What I would like to accomplish with Welcome Home Cooperstown is to connect newcomers to activities and groups that are meaningful to them as quickly as possible. Thereby paying forward and sharing the beautiful community that I love.”

Brown has grown to love the Cooperstown area, and would like to share that joy with others.

“These meetings are for all who would like to create a more positive community,” Brown added.

Welcome Home Cooperstown monthly meet and greets take place on Tuesdays at the Village Hall at 22 Main Street. This year’s remaining dates are March 5, April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, August 6, September 3, October 1, November 5 and December 3. These gatherings are suitable for entire families, with many activities dedicated to children, such as arts and crafts, books, and drawing. Each meeting also has a theme, including Black History Month, St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Pride Month, celebrating Otsego Lake, and more.

The March 5 event will include general information about the Cooperstown area and institutions, and will include a celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. There will be a craft for families and a brief overview of St. Patrick’s Day by Cooperstown Graduate Program’s Cosette Veeder-Shave. Local musician Jack Cooper will provide entertainment, and refreshments will be served by parishioners of Christ Church.

Members of the Welcome Home Cooperstown committee include interested citizens and representatives from the Village of Cooperstown, Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown Central School, and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, with support from the Friends of the Village Library and The Community Foundation of Otsego County.

To get in touch with members of the Welcome Home Cooperstown Committee, e-mail welcomehomecooperstown@gmail.com or join the Welcome Home Cooperstown Facebook page.