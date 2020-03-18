Community Bank Shuts All Branches

12 In County, 5 In Oneonta Alone

Community Bank today announced it has closed all of its branch office lobbies, effective at the end of business today. There are 12 branches in Otsego County, including five in Oneonta and two in Cooperstown.

Branches without drive-thru capabilities will close temporarily, Senior Vice President Hal Wentworth, who oversees retailed banking, announced. All branch lobbies will be available by appointment only, including locations with and without drive-thru.

We encourage customers to continue checking cbna.com for updates as we hope to expand hours of operation at drive-thru locations based on staff availability,” said Wentworth. Lobby appointments can be made by calling the branch or e-mailing corpcom@cbna.com.

ATMs and secure night depositories are available, as well as online, mobile and phone banking options.

Our online and mobile banking tools provide 24/7 digital account access and the ability to transfer funds, check account balances and activity, pay bills and more.

If customers aren’t enrolled yet in online or mobile banking, they can visit cbna.com or contact us for assistance.

Our Customer Service can be reached at 1-866-764-8638, Monday through Friday from 8am to 6pm (EST).

Customers can apply to open a personal deposit account or apply for a personal loan online at cbna.com.

Regular updates will be shared with our customers and staff, including when we may return to regular operations, Wentworth said.