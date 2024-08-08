Advertisement. Advertise with us

Community Center Releases Fishing Tournament Results

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Richfield Springs Community Center held its annual Bass Fishing Tournament fundraiser on Saturday, July 20, departing from the New York State Boat Launch on Canadarago Lake. The event drew 35 boats and 75 anglers. Tournament winners are determined by weighing the three largest bass from each boat for a total combined weight, officials said. A “lunker” contest is also held for the tournament’s single largest bass caught.

Event organizer and Community Center Board Director Bill Kosina said the tournament was a huge success.

“This fishing tournament was my dad’s idea for a fundraiser for the Community Center dating back to 2006. He had a bait shop and was in the Susquehanna Bass Association. He passed away in 2014, and this is one way of keeping his memory going,” Kosina said.

The team of R.J. Pratt, Cole Pratt and Frank Macroni took first place with three fish weighing 11.91 pounds, according to the published results. Second place, with three fish weighing 11.37 pounds, was the team of Lee Schmidt and Wade King. Doc Green and Steve Eichler took third with three fish weighing 10.53 pounds. Lee Schmidt and Wade King reeled in the heaviest lunker, at 5.86 pounds.

Sponsor donations and 5 percent of the entry fees funded the $1,100.00 prize pot. Sponsors for the tournament were: Andela Products, G Tech Marine Inc., Bello Electric and Excavating, James Jordan Association-Architects, and the JC Bait and Tackle Shop. Clinton Tractor & Implement Co. was the event’s exclusive corporate sponsor.

The Bass Tournament is held in cooperation with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. For more information regarding the Richfield Springs Community Center, call (315) 858-3200 or visit www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org.

