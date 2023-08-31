Advertisement. Advertise with us

Date Set for Community Harvest Supper

COOPERSTOWN—Growing Community once again invites residents from around the area to bring a potluck dish and pull up a chair to its community dining table at the 9th Annual Community Harvest Supper. The dining table will be set up on Main Street from Fair to River streets on Sunday, October 1 from 4-7 pm. The Stoddard Hollow String Band will be on hand to add to the festive harvest mood, and games for kids will be available on the library lawn.

The Community Harvest Supper is BYOE—“bring your own everything”:

  • A potluck dish to pass made, if possible, with local or homegrown ingredients in honor of the harvest season;
  • Place settings for your family (reusable or compostable plates, cutlery, beverage cups);
  • Beverages;
  • Camaraderie!
Photo by Kristen Griger

As in past years, Growing Community members strive to make this event as close to zero waste as possible, and ask attendees to bring reusable dishes, plates, cups, cutlery, etc. Any paper products should be uncoated so they can be added to the compost receptacles. Please note that disposable aluminum or plastic serving dishes and utensils can’t be recycled unless they are clean, so attendees should keep this in mind and take home any aluminum or plastic serving dishes.

Growing Community began organizing the Community Harvest Supper in 2011, thanks to a member of the community sharing her dream of a communal table on Main Street where all are welcome. There are no table reservations—the event is free and open to all, with no politicking, no fundraising, and no tabling—just good food and conversation shared among friends and neighbors, old and new alike. Attendees are reminded to dress for the weather.

Growing Community is deeply grateful to the Village of Cooperstown, Mohican Farms, and so many other volunteers without whose cooperation and support the Harvest Supper would simply not be possible. This year, Growing Community is seeking volunteers to help with setup, decoration and breakdown. To volunteer, contact Kristen Griger at kristenmgriger@gmail.com. Growing Community is also seeking contributions to help offset the cost of table and chair rentals. Checks made out to Growing Community should be mailed c/o Ellen Pope, 28 Elm Street, Apt C, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Growing Community is a group of people committed to growing food locally, sharing knowledge, eating well, and through these three things, building community. Through its projects, Growing Community works to inspire people to plant, harvest, learn and share.  To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/GrowingCommunityCooperstown.

