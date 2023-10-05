Letter from Ellen Pope

Potluck Supper a Huge Success

Another Growing Community Harvest Potluck Supper on Main Street is in the books! A huge thank you to all who came out on a glorious fall afternoon—to those who schlepped tables and chairs, donated flowers (so many gorgeous flowers!), helped to decorate, and to everyone who brought good cheer and delicious food to share.

Special thanks to the Stoddard Hollow String Band (we missed you, Marvin Zachow—feel better soon!) for the festive music. Special thanks as well to the Friends of the Village Library and the First Baptist Church for tables, the Boy Scouts for collecting bottles and cans, Mohican Farms for collecting compost, and the Village of Cooperstown for allowing us to use the street and providing garbage bins. We are so fortunate.

We set up 30 tables and 300 chairs and had between 300-500 people, though it’s hard to say. We had a heartwarming abundance of flowers donated from folks’ gardens after putting out a call on Facebook. This is the first Harvest Supper since 2019, due to the pandemic and then weather last year. Next year’s Harvest Supper will be on Sunday, September 29!

Ellen Pope

Cooperstown