Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Ellen Pope

Potluck Supper a Huge Success

Another Growing Community Harvest Potluck Supper on Main Street is in the books! A huge thank you to all who came out on a glorious fall afternoon—to those who schlepped tables and chairs, donated flowers (so many gorgeous flowers!), helped to decorate, and to everyone who brought good cheer and delicious food to share.

Special thanks to the Stoddard Hollow String Band (we missed you, Marvin Zachow—feel better soon!) for the festive music. Special thanks as well to the Friends of the Village Library and the First Baptist Church for tables, the Boy Scouts for collecting bottles and cans, Mohican Farms for collecting compost, and the Village of Cooperstown for allowing us to use the street and providing garbage bins. We are so fortunate.

We set up 30 tables and 300 chairs and had between 300-500 people, though it’s hard to say. We had a heartwarming abundance of flowers donated from folks’ gardens after putting out a call on Facebook. This is the first Harvest Supper since 2019, due to the pandemic and then weather last year. Next year’s Harvest Supper will be on Sunday, September 29!

Ellen Pope
Cooperstown

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Date Set for Community Harvest Supper

Growing Community has announced its plans for the 9th Annual Community Harvest Supper, featuring a potluck, music and camaraderie at a dining table to be set up on Main Street, Cooperstown.…

Customers Still Without Power After Severe Storm

Otsego Electric Cooperative’s website reports 217 power outages as of 4:55 p.m., following severe thunderstorm activity earlier in the day. New York State Electric and Gas is currently showing 684 customers without power in Otsego County.…

Northrup: Ban Heavy Vehicles from State Route 80

Except for local deliveries, very large trucks and tour buses over 10,000 pounds should be prohibited on roadways next to Otsego Lake. Both roads adjacent to the lake have had catastrophic failures in recent years due to the fact that the underlying soil conditions simply do not support the ongoing impact of 18-wheeled trucks and large tour buses.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

For a limited time, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE