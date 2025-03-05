Community Partners Will Convene To Discuss Homelessness

ONEONTA—A public information session, “Addressing Homelessness,” will be held on Thursday, March 6 in the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center atrium beginning at 6 p.m. Organized by the City of Oneonta, this event will include community partner presentations, a question and answer session, and a discussion of ways in which city officials are tackling issues associated with its unsheltered population.

“The goal of the public information session is to provide the community with insight into the realities of homelessness in Oneonta, and the various ways that we are addressing this issue,” said Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, who is the lead on the event. “Those attending will leave knowing not just what we are doing, but how well we are succeeding, what challenges we continue to face, and how they can help.”

Participating community partners and scheduled speakers include: Otsego County Department of Social Services, Steve Wilson, county administrator; Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego, Jennifer Reynolds, program director; Family Services Association, Patricia Leonard, executive director; Oneonta Police Department/Community Solutions Panel, Chris Witzenburg, police chief; Opportunities for Otsego/Homeless Shelter, Toya Lane, emergency housing program manager; Utica Center for Development/Oneonta Veterans Resource Center, Gary Flaherty, chief administrator; and SOS/Catholic Charities of Chenango, Jeff Chesebro, director of operations.

The event will be moderated by Father Paul Hamilton of St. James Episcopal Church.