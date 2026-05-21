News Briefs: May 21, 2026

Streeks Honored with Planting

COOPERSTOWN—On the afternoon of Friday, May 1, the Village of Cooperstown held its Arbor Day Celebration with a dedication ceremony in memory of Ron and Susie Streek, with several family members in attendance. Village officials planted a gingko biloba tree in front of the Main Street B&B, the Streeks’ former residence.

Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh read the annual Arbor Day Proclamation and provided remarks on Ron and Susie’s involvement in local organizations and village government. Ron served for more than a decade on the village’s Water and Sewer Board and its Zoning Board of Appeals, as well as several years on the Planning Board. The Streeks were active in both the Rotary Club and Lions Club, with Susie being recognized as a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. Attendees included members of the Otsego Lake Sailing Club, where the Streeks not only were competitive sailors but also chaired numerous committees and were always willing to assist members.

Following the brief ceremony, attendees were welcomed to a reception at Mohican Flowers hosted by Carol and Bill Waller, longtime friends of the Streeks.

The Village of Cooperstown has been recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for nearly 50 years. To earn the Tree City status, the village upholds four standards including having a dedicated Tree Committee, establishing a tree ordinance, spending at least $2.00 per capita on trees, and participating in an Arbor Day Celebration.

HAB Tracking Now Underway

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego County Conservation Association seeks community volunteers for its new shoreline harmful algal bloom tracking program on Otsego and Canadarago lakes. Volunteer monitors will adopt and carefully observe sections of the shoreline, playing a critical new role in tracking blooms. Read the full story at allotsego.com/occa-launches-shoreline-hab-monitoring-program/.

Springbrook Set To Expand

CORTLAND—Regan Development Corporation was awarded $9.3 million in funding through New York State Homes and Community Renewal to support the development of Cortlandville Commons, a 68-unit affordable and supportive housing development in Cortlandville. Springbrook, one of New York’s leading service providers for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, partnered with Regan to include 11 supportive housing units specifically designed for people with disabilities and to serve as housing support provider for the residents. The project will be partly funded with Integrated Supportive Housing assistance from the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. For more information, visit springbrookconnections.org.

AG James To Speak Locally

COOPERSTOWN—New York State Attorney General Letitia James will hold a campaign event in Cooperstown from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. The address will be provided upon RSVP. Tickets are available at the $250.00, $500.00, $1,000.00 and $2,500.00 levels, with some $100.00 young professional slots available. Visit secure.actblue.com/donate/tish053026 or contact Anthony@CulverPlace.com for more information or to sign up.

Cobleskill Hospital Lauded

COBLESKILL—Bassett Healthcare Network’s Cobleskill Regional Hospital was named one of the top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation by the National Rural Health Association for the second time in the past three years. CAHs are designated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to provide essential services in remote areas. NRHA evaluates facilities on their inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and finance. Cobleskill Regional Hospital was the only honoree in New York this year.

Capstone Exhibit On Display

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta Art Gallery’s final exhibition of the academic year, “The Capstone: 2026,” is on display in the Martin-Mullen Gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 5 and 6, from 9 a.m. to noon on June 7 and by appointment through June 5. The annual exhibit showcases work by upper-level art students, including local students Hayley Baker of Bainbridge, Hannah Hasselbarth of Sidney, Amy Kosina of Oneonta, Lexi Rockefeller of Bloomville and Camilla Tabor of Cooperstown.

SNHU President List Named

MANCHESTER, NH—Southern New Hampshire University announced its spring 2026 President’s List, honoring full-time students who maintained a grade point average of at least 3.70. Among the honorees were Jillian Niklas of Cherry Valley, Margo MacKenzie of Edmeston, Danielle Ragozzine of Maryland, Kellie McCloskey and Jennifer Hubbard of Oneonta, Sarah Doyle of Richfield Springs, Jordan Phelps of Richmondville, and Jeanmichael LeTennier of Unadilla.

HENRY AYERS (Photo by Amy Porter)

Ayers Heads to Tennis Finals

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown tennis defeated Holland Patent 4-1 in a Center State Conference road match on Friday, May 15. Henry Ayers (pictured above), Alfred Hom and Hayden Spencer won the singles flights. The first doubles team of Bianca Adam and Micah Raffo fell 10-6, but second doubles’ Rigzin Gazan and Deanna Wolfe won 10-4. Ayers advanced to the finals of the Section III Class D singles tournament with a 6-0, 6-4 semifinal victory over teammate Hom at SUNY Cortland on Monday, May 18. In doubles play, Gazan and Emmett Ayers and Adam and Raffo fell to opponents from Sauquoit Valley and Lafayette, respectively. Henry Ayers will face Manlius-Pebble Hill’s top-seeded Savir Gambhir, who has beaten him twice this season, in the finals at Hamilton College after press time on Wednesday, May 20. He and Hom will also play in the State Qualifier at Hamilton College on Monday, May 25.

Russell Sage Honors Emily Zeh

TROY—Russell Sage celebrated outstanding student achievements at its Undergraduate Honors Convocation on April 29. Among the honorees was Emily Zeh of Oneonta, who received the Outstanding Student in Physical Education Award.

Clean Sweep Seeks Volunteers

HARTWICK—The 2026 Hartwick Clean Sweep seeks volunteers to help load, unload, pack, sort and move refuse during the community cleanup day on Saturday, May 30. Volunteers should wear appropriate protective clothing, footwear, sunwear and gloves. Contact Martha Clarvoe at (607) 293-6654 with availability and contact information to sign up.

Fiddler’s Frolic Event Returns

MILFORD—The Annual Fiddler’s Frolic will return to the Greater Milford Historical Association at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22. Musicians of all genres are invited to perform together. It will be held in the historic Sayre House Museum, 81 North Main Street, and will feature a 50/50 raffle and refreshments donated by Council Rock Brewery. All proceeds will support the restoration of the Sayre House’s historic cedar shake roof. For more information, text Association board President Marvin Zachow at (607) 431-9663.

Music Fest Begins in July

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will return for its 28th season with a lineup of six concerts in July and August. WindSync will perform its acclaimed wind quintet artistry at Fenimore Farm on Wednesday, July 15. The KASA Quartet from the Caroga Arts Ensemble will join famed saxophonist Eddie Barbash at Fenimore Farm on Tuesday, July 21. The Sebastians will chart a musical journey across the Alps at Christ Episcopal Church on Wednesday, July 29. The festival returns to Fenimore Farm for the final three shows of the season: The Westerlies on Tuesday, August 4; Michael Clevinger and Flamekeeper on Wednesday, August 12; and the Ying Quartet with Linda Chesis on flute on Monday, August 17. All performances begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at cooperstownmusicfest.org.

Art Garage Exhibit Opens Fri.

COOPERSTOWN—The Art Garage’s first exhibition of the season will open with a reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 22. “Obsessed (Artists)” features multimedia, drawings, carved wooden bowls, and other work by local artists David Wilson, Lavern Kelley, Nancy Callahan, and Todd Bachman and will be open through July 4. The gallery, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and daily by appointment. Contact (315) 941-9607 or leartgarage@gmail.com for more information.

NBHoF Hosting Symposium

COOPERSTOWN—The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will hold its 37th Symposium on Baseball and American Culture on May 27-29. Co-sponsored by SUNY Oneonta, the symposium will feature presentations of more than 60 academic papers on a wide range of related topics. It will begin with an address by Larry Lucchino Keynote Speaker Melissa Ludtke at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27. A full schedule is available at baseballhall.org/symposium.

CCS Team Wins Envirothon

LAURENS—The 2026 Leatherstocking Envirothon, an outdoor scholastic competition testing students’ knowledge of natural resource topics, was held at Gilbert Lake State Park on Tuesday, April 28. Cooperstown Central School’s Team B won first place and will proceed to the next round; Cooperstown Team A and Worcester Central School finished second and third.

Ring Raffle To Support SQSPCA

COOPERSTOWN—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced that it will hold a fundraising raffle of a custom ring donated by Cooperstown’s J. Gorman Jewelry. The Equestrian Cameo Cocktail Ring is a navy blue agate cameo, hand-carved with a horse in white relief, set in a 24-karat gold bezel and surrounded by blue sapphires and natural diamonds. It retails for $2,990.00. Raffle tickets are $10.00 each or six for $50.00 and are available at the SQSPCA or J. Gorman Jewelry. The drawing will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.

Church Welcomes New Rector

ONEONTA—The Saint James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street in Oneonta, announced that Father Ivan Ruiz-Swartz will begin as the new rector on Monday, June 1. Father Ivan holds a degree in Anglican studies from the University of the South and a bachelor of arts in psychology from Southern New Hampshire University. Departing interim Priest in Charge Father Paul Hamilton will offer a departing Eucharist at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, followed by a reception of appreciation for his two years of service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

NY Gas Price Climb Slowing

UTICA—The average price of gas in New York State rose two cents to $4.60 per gallon over the week ending Monday, May 18, AAA Northeast announced. Domestic inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels over the week, marking the 13th straight week of decline and about five percent lower than the five-year average. Demand fell slightly from the previous week but remains relatively strong for this time of year. Exports reached a 10-week high and have averaged about 10 percent higher than the comparable figures from last year for the past month as U.S. production is diverted to nations more directly impacted by the American/Israeli war on Iran. Crude oil prices ticked up over the weekend as hope for a resolution to the crisis faded. New York’s gasoline price is 49 cents higher than last month and $1.34 higher than this week last year. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.

Fox Earns Top Safety Grade

ONEONTA—Bassett Healthcare Network’s A.O. Fox Hospital earned a prestigious “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog that assesses medical facilities on errors, accidents, injuries and infections. For more information, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Hawkeye Struggles Continue

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown baseball defeated Little Falls 9-4 in a non-division away game on Friday, May 15. Braden Rawitch earned the win, striking out three batters and allowing five hits and three runs over five innings. On offense, he went two-for-two with three walks, an RBI and a run. Joey Paterno struck out two and allowed two hits, two walks and a run in two innings of relief. Elijah McCaffrey had a two-RBI double, Brenin Dempsey scored three runs and Ty Burkhart scored twice.

The Hawkeyes fell 5-1 to West Canada Valley in a Division II game on Saturday, May 16. Paterno was stuck with the loss, striking out four batters but giving up four runs, seven hits and two hit batters. He hit a single and scored Cooperstown’s lone run of the night on a wild throw. The Hawkeyes celebrated Paterno, Dempsey, Wyatt Butts, Xavier Clement, Jonathan Torres and Anders Green in observance of Senior Night.

Cooperstown beat Mount Markham 7-3 in the resumption of a rain-postponed non-division game on Monday, May 18. Rawitch went three-for-three with three runs. McCaffrey earned the win on the mound with nine strikeouts, two hits and five walks in seven innings. The Hawkeyes rose to 9-3 for the season and 5-2 in their division. They will visit Herkimer for a non-division game after press time on Wednesday, May 20.

Cooperstown softball fell 8-2 to Frankfort-Schuyler on Thursday, May 14. Lanie Nelen went two-for-three. Carlotta Falso took the loss with 11 strikeouts, six hits and five walks.

The Hawkeyes dropped a non-division game to Little Falls 12-6 on Friday, May 15. Falso was stuck with another loss after striking out three and giving up seven hits and three walks in seven innings. Kayleigh Butler and Emma Green each had a double and two RBI. Nelen went two-for-four with three runs.

Falso struck out seven batters but took the loss with 14 hits, two walks and seven earned runs in Cooperstown’s 13-8 non-division loss to Mount Markham on Monday, May 18. Evie Baldo had a hit, scored a run and batted in two more. Cooperstown fell to 2-13 for the season and 2-6 in their division. They will host West Canada Valley for a Division II game after press time on Tuesday, May 19.