Community Solar Program Seeks Otsego County Participants

Otsego County is seeking residents interested in reducing their electric bill by connecting to an offsite solar energy provider. This is part of a New York State Energy Research and Development Authority program to promote community solar. Otsego County Planning and Solid Waste, in collaboration with Energy Smart Otsego County, is administering the program here in Otsego County.

Community Solar is a system whereby residents (renters, owners, etc.) can save money on their electric bill by subscribing to a solar energy provider at an offsite location in the area.

Residents keep their current electric utility and earn credit toward their monthly electric bill. The savings are based on how much energy is generated by your community solar project.

Call (607) 547-4225 for more information.