Gingerbread creations like the one above, by the Clarvoe family, are on display at Hartwick’s Kinney Memorial Library. Members of the public can vote for their favorites on Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Photo provided)

Community Works Together To Plan Holiday Weekend

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

HARTWICK

Proving that community trumps political adversity, and that Hartwick truly is the heart of Otsego County, the hamlet of Hartwick is gearing up for what organizers promise will be a magical Christmas holiday celebration this weekend. In true keeping with the holiday spirit, the event flier encourages residents to “place a candle in your home’s window to shine the light of peace, hope, and joy to your neighbors and all passersby.”

The festivities for “Holidays in the Hamlet of Hartwick” begin on Friday, December 6 at 4 p.m. with two holiday artisan fairs and a slate of activities at Hartwick’s Kinney Memorial Library, leading up to Santa’s 6 p.m. arrival at Town Hall. Among the highlights on Saturday, December 7 are a visit from Santa at Creek Side Station via trolley at 11 a.m., horse-drawn winter wagon rides, and voting for the Hartwick Historical Society’s gingerbread house entries.

“We had eight participants in this first-ever attempt,” said Hartwick Historical Society Secretary Marcy Birch of the gingerbread house contest. “Not bad, and we’re hoping to grow the event.”

Birch also encouraged folks to stop by the library to view the historical society’s holiday display.

“It speaks to the history of Christmas in our area, and the history of many customs. Did you know that the first mention of Donner and Blitzen in American prose is reported to have been from James Fenimore Cooper’s novel, “The Pioneers”? That connecting Santa to Christmas Eve was thought to be at this time also? And that Susan Cooper’s ‘Rural Hours’ was one of a few print pieces that began to shape Christmas from a male-dominated ruckus event into a family event?” Birch continued.

Kinney Memorial Library Director Barb Potter confirmed that the library will still hold its Senior Coffee Hour, “with coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation,” at 10 a.m. on Friday.

“And on Friday night, from 4-5:30 p.m., Mrs. Claus will read stories and there will be simple crafts for the little ones,” Potter continued.

Julie’s Garden is holding a holiday sale in conjunction with “Holidays in the Hamlet of Hartwick,” featuring live wreaths, arts and crafts, and more. “Make your season shine,” said owner Julie Schorer. (Photo provided)

According to Hartwick Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez, planning for Holidays in the Hamlet of Hartwick has taken about a month and a half. Main organizers are Vazquez, Birch, Sharon Chase, Antonietta LoRusso, Taylor Keane and Connie Haney.

“Collaborating allowed us to bring various single events to one weekend. This is our first Christmas tree lighting and the first time we are offering winter wagon rides,” explained Vazquez.

“The holiday weekend is possible thanks in part to Sharon and Mike Chase of Creek Side Station, who donated the gazebo tree and lights, the LoRusso family, who donated the Town Hall tree, the Chases and Tim and Connie Haney of Cooperstown Bat Company, who provided lights for that tree, and funding from the Otsego County Community Events grant program,” Vazquez said.

The full schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, December 6

4-8 p.m. Holiday Artisan Fair at The Meeting House, 3080 County Highway 11

4-8 p.m. Holiday Artisan Fair at Creek Side Station, 3193 State Route 205

4-5:30 p.m. Old-fashioned Ornament Making, “Christmas through the Years” display, Holiday Story Time with special guest and the Hartwick Historical Society Community Gingerbread Display, all at Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11

6-6:30 p.m. Santa arrives at 6 p.m. (complimentary jingle bells to be handed out for Santa’s arrival), Christmas tree lighting at 6:30 p.m., and free hot cocoa and cookies provided by Hartwick Girl Scout Troop #20062, all at the Hartwick Town Hall, 103 Town Drive

5 p.m. Prime rib dinner at Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, 3099 County Highway 11

Saturday, December 7

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Holiday Artisan Fair and raffle baskets at The Meeting House

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Holiday Artisan Fair and “Santa in the Trolley” (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at Creek Side Station

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voting for Hartwick Historical Society gingerbread house entries at Kinney Memorial Library

Noon to 2 p.m. Horse-drawn winter wagon rides (rides are limited and the community will be served on a first come, first served basis) departing from Town Hall

Noon to 5 p.m. Chicken and biscuit dinner at the Hartwick Fire Department, 3088 County Highway 11

Visitors to the hamlet are invited to stop by local businesses—including Trinity Meats, Julie’s Garden and Hartwick Arms—for weekend sales and specials. Food and beverage vendors featured throughout the weekend include Good Day Mobile Café, All the Perks Coffee Truck, and the Montezuma Winery Truck.