Hannah Lee Lindstadt, granddaughter of Deb and Chris Dennis (above), poses for a photo following preschool graduation. (Photo provided)

News from the Heart of Otsego by Darla M. Youngs

Foster Fails, Preschool Grads and a New Gift Shop Coming Soon

Apologies for being conspicuously absent this past month or so. Lots going on, so let’s get right to it!

Julie Schorer of Julie’s Garden at Changing Seasons, 3762 State Highway 205, Hartwick, has put out a call for monetary donations in support of Marjorie Eldred, who lost her son Ryan recently. The funds will be used to help cover funeral costs. A basket raffle is also planned at the American Legion (date to be determined). There is a donation jar at Julie’s Garden, and baskets for the raffle can also be dropped off there. Our deepest sympathies to the Eldred family.

In other news at Julie’s Garden, NRP will perform live on Saturday, June 22 from noon to 1 p.m. NRP is Julie’s son, Nicholas Polulech. Nick has been creating and performing original music for a while now and has just released his first studio EP, titled “Me, The Stars, & You.” Saturday marks another first—his first solo performance, so head on down for a listen and to show support for a fellow Hartwickian. You can also listen to Nick’s work and watch his videos at https://www.youtube.com/@attackonmusic. Other upcoming performances by NRP are: June 28, 6 p.m., open mic at the Latte Lounge, Oneonta; July 4, with Heartbreak Avenue and King Konye at Neahwa Park, Oneonta; July 7, with Heartbreak Avenue and King Konye at the Lakehouse Restaurant and Lodge, Richfield Springs; July 12, solo live stream performance on YouTube and Instagram; and July 17, with Heartbreak Avenue and King Konye at Muller Plaza, Oneonta.

Congratulations to Betty and Tom Steele on the newest member of their “pack.” Sadie joined the Steele menagerie about three months ago, after the passing of her owner. Betty reports that Sadie, a sheltie, “is now part of the pack and is comfortable with her home. I am so happy that she is happy. Trained her to go to her favorite squeaky toy when it’s feeding time instead of barking and being reactive. She is a good girl and we love her.” Also relatively new to the household is ferret Dexter, a Susquehanna SPCA “foster fail.” When Betty first took Dexter home, he weighed less than two pounds and his fate was uncertain. Now Dexter has put on weight and is enjoying life with his two sister ferrets. Thanks, Betty and Tom, for opening your home to these four-legged family members!

The Hartwick Historical Society’s July meeting will feature Chris Altmann and his Delaware County Diggers. According to a message from the historical society, “They are experts at historic metal detecting—very interesting and knowledgeable. They will share examples of things they have found nearby, all of which tell the stories of early settlers.” The meeting is set for Thursday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11.

Speaking of which, Barb Potter reported that sign-up for the library’s Pen Pal program is still underway. Kids can fill out a form and they will be matched up with a pen pal in Texas. Everything will come to the library, Barb said; home addresses will not be used. Barb also filled us in on the summer program, titled “Adventure Starts at Your Library.” Otsego County Conservation Association staff will take kids on a hike on the nature trail, and camping, fishing, and outdoor activities will be discussed. Kids will meet on Wednesdays next month—July 3, 10, 17 and 24—with ages 2-6 gathering from 10:30-11:30; kids ages 7 and up will meet at 1 p.m. on the same days and enjoy the same activities with age-appropriate adjustments. The Book Club will also meet on Wednesday, July 17 at 1:30 p.m., to discuss “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver.

Barb also said if folks like to fish and have a license, but need a pole, the library is loaning fishing rods out for two-week periods. Kids 15 and under do not need a license, but will need an adult to sign off in order to borrow one. Finally, the library would like to start a garden club, Barb said, to improve the looks around the hamlet—installing pots of flowers, maintaining the library flowers, and such. She said Julie from Julie’s Garden has offered to host the garden club at the greenhouse. Call (607) 293-6600 if interested or to learn more.

The Hartwick Huskies Summer Program was well represented at the Memorial Day parade. (Photo by Edwin Vazquez)

Creek Side Station, 3193 State Route 205, Hartwick, will host historian Jim Loudon on Wednesday, June 26 for a book signing and documentary presentation. “The Leatherstocking Route” is an audio visual documentary written by Loudon which highlights the history of the Southern New York Railway from its beginning as the Oneonta Street Railway in 1888 to the final days in termination in 1969. Loudon’s book, “The Oneonta, Cooperstown & Richfield Springs Railway” covers the history of the trolley line from 1888-1969, including maps of the entire system, showing crossings, stations and village maps. For more information, call (607) 293-6014.

Congratulations to Deb and Chris Dennis, who recently enjoyed the preschool graduation of their granddaughter, Hannah Lee. Congratulations as well to Ashley and Matthew Lindstadt, Hannah’s parents. What a milestone!

Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. marks the start of summer karaoke at Hartwick American Legion Post 1567. Friday’s dinner special is your choice of large grilled chicken Caesar salad, roll, and dessert, fried shrimp basket or fish fry with fries, coleslaw, roll and dessert. The price is $17.75 each, and you can either dine in or take out. Call (607) 293-7511 to reserve yours now.

Bryan LoRusso reports that the grand opening for his Hartwick Arms gun shop is set for Thursday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature food trucks, live music, vendors and more. “The school is progressing with paint on the exterior. And the gift shop in the parking lot across from the gun shop is underway. That’s going to be to be a very cute building,” LoRusso said. Gift shop? Who knew?! When asked if he ever stops, LoRusso replied, “No ma’am I always have something going on. Besides, all the ladies in my life said now that I have a gun shop they want a gift shop. It’s meant to promote local talent quality products. With all our homeschooling craft fairs, we have grown to know many wonderful talented crafters that I think could benefit from the store.”

Have you folks stopped by Good Day Mobile Café yet? They generally set up shop at the four corners in the hamlet of Hartwick on Wednesdays, on Route 205, though the schedule is subject to change. My son is a huge fan and a regular customer—his favorites are the buffalo chicken wing dip grilled cheese and the brownie with mint frosting. I like the sausage, peppers and onions. Our publisher had the chipotle chicken patty on grilled cheese last week and raved about it. What’s your favorite?

Upcoming meetings and events from the Town of Hartwick website are as follows: July Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, July 2 from 7-8 p.m.; July Town Board meeting on Monday, July 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; senior luncheon with special guest Jim Loudon on Wednesday, July 10 from noon to 1 p.m.; July Work Session meeting on Monday, July 15 from 7-8 p.m.; July fire meeting at Company 2 on Monday, July 22 from 7-8 p.m.; and a senior luncheon on Wednesday, August 7 from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, visit hartwickny.gov.

Late-breaking news: Bryan LoRusso’s new gift shop is official—Butter Chicken LLC.

That’s it for now, Hartwickians. Don’t forget—you can always contribute information and/or photos to this column by e-mailing darlay@allotsego.com or by messaging me on Facebook. Until next time, stay cool, stay hydrated and stay safe!

Darla M. Youngs is a resident of the hamlet of Hartwick, a bit of a hermit, and general manager and senior editor of Iron String Press. Those wishing to contribute to this monthly column are invited to send information and photos to darlay@allotsego.com.