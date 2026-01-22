Oneonta’s Maddox Imperato takes the jumper over Cooperstown’s Cooper Coleman. The Hawkeyes defeated the Yellowjackets, 66-55. (Photo by PhotoJoe Photography-Joe Harmer)

Coop Boys Stay Undefeated in Local Battle

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown boys basketball preserved its undefeated season and handed Oneonta its first loss with a 66-55 non-conference victory on Saturday, January 17. Miles Nelen once again led the team in scoring with 20 points. Jackson Crisman recorded a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Brody Murdock scored 18 points, all with three-point baskets. Christian Lawson added seven points and six assists. The Hawkeyes rose to 13-0 for the season and 5-0 in their division. They will host Utica Academy of Science after press time on Wednesday, January 21.