Coop School Board Passes Capital Project Bond Resolution

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
COOPERSTOWN

Last month, voters approved an approximately $16.9 million capital project for Cooperstown Central School District. School board members unanimously voted to take the next step toward implementing it by passing a bond resolution at their regular meeting on January 21. Board members also approved the sale of some surplus equipment and discussed bus electrification. Two Cooperstown village trustees spoke during public comment seeking the board’s support for a new dog park on Linden Avenue.

The capital project will include a variety of repairs, renovations and upgrades across the district. Projects include roof replacement, new water fountains, ceiling tile replacement, sidewalk improvements and much more. After a design and approval process, construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2027.

The bond resolution passed by the board authorizes the use of $1,995,000.00 from the district’s Capital Reserve Fund and $14,870,300.00 in serial bonds. District officials have said the project will not require a tax increase.

During the Facilities and Finance Committee report, board member William Streck shared that, “We in fact, have in hand a very detailed study of what it will take over the next eight years to attain 80 percent electrification of our buses.

“It’s a state initiative. It is moving at a pace that is somewhat uncertain, but it remains an initiative that the state has committed funds to, and a process that we are continuing,” Streck said.

During public comment, Village of Cooperstown trustees Audrey Porsche and Joseph Membrino sought support for a new dog park on Linden Avenue from the school board in the spirit of “comity.”

“This, as you may know, is something that has been discussed for many years,” Porsche said of the proposed dog park, adding it had strong support from community members. “After reviewing various possibilities, we determined that the best location for walkability, for an ease of setting it up, is a parcel of land that the village purchased from the school board on Linden Avenue back in 2011, I believe.”

Village officials previously presented to the school board’s Facilities and Finance Committee.

“None of this dog park use will interfere with any current uses by the school,” Membrino stated. He said the village wanted to help “clear away any legal underbrush that may be concerning you about…the village’s use of this property for a dog park.”

Pete Iorizzo, the school board president, told AllOtsego the board has yet to reach a conclusion and is continuing to work with the district’s attorney and the village.

