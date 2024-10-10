Advertisement. Advertise with us

Coop Soccer Game Recap

COOPERSTOWN—The Hawkeyes’ girls soccer team slipped past Westmoreland 1-0 in a home Division III match on Wednesday, October 2. Junior Mia Pelcer scored late in the first half on an assist from senior Annelise Jensen. Brenna Seamon made 11 saves, and the pink-clad team raised more than $800.00 for Bassett Cancer Institute in honor of “Play for Pink” cancer research day.
Cooperstown lost 2-1 to Mount Markham’s second-half comeback on Friday, October 4. Pelcer scored in the first half on an assist from Jensen, and Seamon recorded eight more saves. The Hawkeyes fell to 5-6 for the season and 3-3 in Division III.

Cooperstown’s varsity boys team fell 4-1 to Division III leader Hamilton under the lights on Tuesday, October 1. Exchange student Romain Guerra scored with an assist from senior Riley Diamond. Junior Cooper Coleman recorded four saves.

The Hawkeyes fell in a heartbreaking second-half 3-2 loss to Mount Markham on Thursday, October 3. Cooperstown led 2-1 at the half, and senior Cooper Bradley scored twice on assists from Diamond and Guerra.

Bradley chalked up two more goals and another assist in Cooperstown’s 5-2 victory over Herkimer on Monday, October 7. Freshman Henry Ayers had a goal and an assist, while Diamond and sophomore Hayden Spencer scored the other goals. The team stands at 8-4 for the season and 5-2 in their division.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Ruggles Champs Discuss Contest

Ruggles Champs Discuss Contest By WRILEY NELSONCOOPERSTOWN The 146th Ruggles Essay Competition was held at Cooperstown Central School on April 14. Like their predecessors for a century and a half, each member of the junior class wrote a 600-800 word essay. The written works are judged for originality, grammar and vivid language use. Each English class sends finalists to the all-school competition after a preliminary oral performance. First- and second-place winners are selected by a committee of teachers, community members and former victors after a second round of judging based on oratory in front of the entire school.…

In Memoriam Stephen L. Sheldon, 67 July 1, 1955 – May 17, 2023

In Memoriam Stephen L. Sheldon, 67 July 1, 1955 – May 17, 2023 HARTWICK—Stephen Lee Sheldon, a lifelong area resident, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He was 67. Born July 1, 1955 in Cooperstown, Steve was one of four sons of William Lee and Grace Patricia (Davidson) Sheldon. He attended Cooperstown Central School and graduated with the Class of 1973. On November 10, 1979, he was joined in marriage to Jane Marie Morris in a ceremony at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown. They moved to Hemlock…