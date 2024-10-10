Coop Soccer Game Recap

COOPERSTOWN—The Hawkeyes’ girls soccer team slipped past Westmoreland 1-0 in a home Division III match on Wednesday, October 2. Junior Mia Pelcer scored late in the first half on an assist from senior Annelise Jensen. Brenna Seamon made 11 saves, and the pink-clad team raised more than $800.00 for Bassett Cancer Institute in honor of “Play for Pink” cancer research day.

Cooperstown lost 2-1 to Mount Markham’s second-half comeback on Friday, October 4. Pelcer scored in the first half on an assist from Jensen, and Seamon recorded eight more saves. The Hawkeyes fell to 5-6 for the season and 3-3 in Division III.

Cooperstown’s varsity boys team fell 4-1 to Division III leader Hamilton under the lights on Tuesday, October 1. Exchange student Romain Guerra scored with an assist from senior Riley Diamond. Junior Cooper Coleman recorded four saves.

The Hawkeyes fell in a heartbreaking second-half 3-2 loss to Mount Markham on Thursday, October 3. Cooperstown led 2-1 at the half, and senior Cooper Bradley scored twice on assists from Diamond and Guerra.

Bradley chalked up two more goals and another assist in Cooperstown’s 5-2 victory over Herkimer on Monday, October 7. Freshman Henry Ayers had a goal and an assist, while Diamond and sophomore Hayden Spencer scored the other goals. The team stands at 8-4 for the season and 5-2 in their division.