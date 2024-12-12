Coop Sports Wrapped

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown boys basketball rolled to an 89-57 victory over West Canada Valley in their opener at Red Bursey Gymnasium on Friday, December 6. Junior Miles Nelen put away 28 points, a personal record, including five three-pointers. Junior Jackson Crisman scored 14 points and senior Cooper Coleman scored 12.

Cooperstown girls basketball fell to Unatego 45-36 in their season-opening Delaware Academy Tournament game on Friday, December 6. Junior Katie Crippen and seniors Polly Kennedy and Brenna Seamon scored six points each. The Hawkeyes defeated Delaware Academy 45-31 the next day, led by Mia Kaltenbach’s 13 points and Emma Johnson’s 11.

Seamon achieved a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in Cooperstown’s 50-48 victory over Dolgeville on Monday, December 9. The Hawkeyes trailed 24-15 at the half but put up a 17-7 third quarter for a nail-biting win. Seventh grader Emma Johnson scored 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Cooperstown volleyball swept Waterville 25-18, 25-9 and 25-17 in their opener at home on Tuesday, December 3. Seniors Sophia Badgley, Grace Sperry, and Alissa Thayer made seven kills each, and Badgley added six digs to the performance. Alexis Wolfe made 27 assists and four aces. Josie Furnari made 17 digs.

Cooperstown swept Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 25-12, 25-10 and 25-20 at home on Monday, December 9. Wolfe made two aces, 15 assists, and two digs, while junior Mia Pelcer added six kills and five digs.

Team Youth (classes of 2014 and later) won the annual Cooperstown soccer Legends Game 4-3 during a snowstorm on Thursday, November 28. Team Experience held an advantage in the poor playing conditions for much of the match, with a 2-0 lead at the half.

Youth scored four unanswered goals in the last 12 minutes by Riley Diamond, Ted Mebust, Roland Gardner-Oleson and Colby Diamond.

It was Team Youth’s fourth win in the past five years, following their first-ever victory in 2019. Dan Cunningham, class of 1988, was named MVP and Most Legendary.