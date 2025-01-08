Coop Sports Wrapped as of January 4, 2025

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown volleyball team swept Sherburne-Earlville 3-0 at home on Thursday, December 19. Junior Mia Pelcer recorded 13 kills and senior Alexis Wolfe added 22 assists, four aces and two kills.

Cooperstown beat Stockbridge Valley 3-0 in a non-league match on Saturday, December 21. Pelcer and senior Grace Sperry each had six kills, two blocks and two digs.

The team defeated Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 3-1 on the road on Friday, January 3. Senior Grace Sperry made 17 kills and two blocks, while senior Josie Furnari added three kills and 35 digs. Wolfe made 37 assists.

The Hawkeyes swept Herkimer at home on Monday, January 6, led again by Wolfe’s eight assists, three kills and an ace. Junior Emma Green made three kills, and senior Emmy Lippitt had three aces, an assist, and a kill. The team moved to 8-1 for the season and 3-1 in their division.

Cooperstown boys basketball rolled past Waterville 82-55 on Friday, December 20. Junior Miles Nelen set a new personal record with 40 points, blowing past his previous varsity high of 28. Sophomore Brody Murdock scored 15 points.

Nelen put away 19 more points, as well as six rebounds and four assists, in Cooperstown’s 84-52 win over Oxford in the opening round of the Dick White Tournament at home on Thursday, December 26. Junior Cooper Coleman set a new personal record with 18 points.

Cooperstown narrowly defeated Delaware Academy 58-53 for the tournament title on Friday, December 27, their first since 2019. Nelen scored 23 points and was named Most Valuable Player.

The team rang in the new year with a 68-45 victory over Sherburne-Earlville on Friday, January 3. Nelen led the way with 26 points. The Hawkeyes remain undefeated, with a season record of 8-0 and 3-0 in their division.

The girls team fell 42-34 to Hamilton on Tuesday, December 17, despite seventh-grader Emma Johnson’s 13 points and five rebounds. Senior Brenna Seamon had 12 points, five rebounds and four steals.

The Hawkeyes defeated Frankfort-Schuyler 51-38 on the road on Thursday, December 19. Seamon recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, and senior Polly Kennedy scored 13 points. Senior Mia Kaltenbach and Johnson added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Cooperstown beat Tully 54-40 on Saturday, December 21. Seamon had another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Katie Crippen scored 12 points, setting a new personal record.

Crippen broke her varsity record again at the Dick White Tournament, leading the way to Cooperstown’s 57-45 opening-round victory against Delaware Academy. Kennedy and Kaltenbach each recorded a double-double.

Cooperstown lost the title game to Unatego 40-35 the next day, but Seamon recorded another 12 points and 14 rebounds and earned the tournament sportsmanship award.

The team beat West Canada Valley 50-32 in Herkimer on Saturday, January 4. Crippen and Johnson scored 13 points each, and Johnson made seven rebounds. Cooperstown stands at 7-3 for the season and 1-1 in their division.