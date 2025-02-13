News Briefs: February 13, 2025

CAA Seeks Sale Donations

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association will hold its biennial Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar fundraiser at its galleries from Friday, March 7 through Saturday, March 22. It will offer gently used fine arts, crafts, supplies, and tools donated by local artists and patrons. Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday from February 18-28. Call (607) 547-9777 or e-mail gallery@cooperstownart.com to arrange a drop-off time. There will be an opening reception for the sale from 5-7 p.m. on March 7. The galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Honest Brook Lineup Slated

DELHI—The Honest Brook Music Festival’s annual lineup of chamber music will run from Saturday, July 12 through Sunday, August 10. All concerts begin at 4 p.m. at The Barn at the top of Honest Brook Road in Delhi. Cellist Anita Graef and pianist Nathan Canfield will open the 36th season on July 12, followed by pianist Kiron Tellian on July 19. Flutist Giorgio Consolati, pianist Hui-Chuan Chen, and cellist Natalia Vilchis comprise the Trio Brillante that will perform Sunday, August 3. Cuarteto Latinoamericano, one of the world’s most renowned classical Latin American music ensembles, will wrap up the season on August 10. All seats must be reserved in advance at hbmf.org. Registration is $25.00 per concert, $85.00 for the season and free for children in grades K-12, payable by cash or check.

Historical Society To Meet

FLY CREEK—The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at the Fly Creek Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26, on Wednesday, February 26. There will be a dish-to-pass dinner at 5:30 p.m., a show and tell of historical items at about 6:30 p.m., and a business meeting to end the night.

25 Main Announces Art Show

CHERRY VALLEY—25 Main Collective invites young artists ages 14-18 to submit their work for the fourth annual Youth Arts Show, running from March 7-30. Dry, finished and fixed art works in a variety of mediums will be accepted, although the gallery has limited space. Submit a photo of work for consideration, with the file name including the artist’s name, age and school district, to 25maincollective@gmail.com. Applications should also include a brief description of the piece, its title and size, and contact information for a parent or teacher.

Rural America Is Lecture Topic

ONEONTA—Hartwick College’s 2025 Hardy Chair Lecture will be held in Shineman Chapel House at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 21. Tim Slack, professor of sociology at Louisiana State University, will deliver a talk titled “Rural and Small-Town America: Myths and Misunderstandings.” Slack researches social stratification and demography, and has more than 80 published articles and book chapters to his name. As always, the lecture is free and open to the public.

Junior Hawks Camp Returns

ONEONTA—Hartwick College will offer four days of fun physical activity for children at Junior Hawks Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from February 17-20. Under the guidance of Hartwick’s women’s soccer team and men’s basketball team, the camp will focus on athletic activities from soccer to swimming, as well as arts and crafts. The camp is open to ages 6-13 and costs $80.00 per day. For more information or to register, contact knappb@hartwick.edu.

Dems To Hold Public Events

ONEONTA—The Otsego County Democrats will hold three events for local residents who wish to get involved with the party or run for office. The county will have elections for County Board and town and city positions, including Oneonta mayor, in 2025. The one-hour events will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 17 at Social Eats Cafe in Oneonta, at Norbu in Cooperstown at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, and on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19. RSVP at info@OtsegoDemocrats.com.

Cessation Program Offered

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Research Institute has partnered with the University of Rochester’s Wilmot Cancer Center to offer free access to a six-month smoking cessation program. Cigarette smokers aged 21 and older are invited to the free, comprehensive program to quit permanently. For more information, or to register, contact melinda.robinson@bassett.org.

Coop Sports Wrapped

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown boys basketball held on to an early lead to beat Poland 74-58 on Thursday, January 30. Junior Miles Nelen scored 17 points, followed by junior Christian Lawson with 16.

Nelen put away another 21 points in Cooperstown’s 84-61 victory at Waterville on Monday, February 3. Lawson scored 15 points, followed by junior Cooper Coleman and sophomore Brody Murdock with 14 each. Cooperstown remains undefeated this season, with a record of 17-0.

The girls’ team had a strong start but ultimately fell 55-47 to Hamilton on Saturday, February 1. Senior Brenna Seamon led the team with 13 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, while seventh-grader Emma Johnson added 11 points, six rebounds, and four steals. Eighth-grader Lanie Nelen scored 11 points. The Hawkeyes stand at 13-4 for the season and 4-2 in their division.

Cooperstown volleyball swept Sauquoit Valley 25-20, 25-17, 25-11 at home on Monday, February 3. Senior Alexis Wolfe made 29 assists, four aces and a kill. Junior Mia Pelcer had six digs, five aces, and four kills, and senior Sophia Badgley made eight kills and two digs. The Hawkeyes drew the number three seed for the Section III Class C Tournament and will host either Little Falls or Westmoreland at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 8.

Cooperstown volleyball swept Little Falls 25-20, 29-27 and 26-24 in the Section III Class C quarterfinal on Saturday, February 8. Junior Chloe Jubar made nine kills, three aces, two digs, an assist and a block. Senior Alexis Wolfe added 21 assists, six kills, three digs and three aces. The Hawkeyes (15-2) will face defending champions Beaver River in the semifinal after press time on Tuesday, February 11.

Cooperstown boys basketball rolled to a 90-41 victory over New York Mills at home on Monday, February 10. Junior Miles Nelen scored 23 points, followed by senior Cooper Bradley with 17. The Hawkeyes stand undefeated at 18-0 and will finish the regular season at home on Monday, February 17.

Girls basketball trounced Waterville 68-11 on Monday, February 10, led by seventh-grader Emma Johnson’s 23 points. Eighth-grader Lanie Nelen added 18 more. Cooperstown stands at 14-4 for the season and 5-2 in their division.

Gouldin Elected Judge Association Treasurer

ONEONTA—Oneonta City Court Judge Robert A. Gouldin was elected treasurer and secretary of the New York State Association of City Court Judges. Gouldin is the first Oneonta City Court judge so honored by the association, which includes city court judges outside of New York City. It provides a forum for consultation and collaboration across the state.

Ag Dept’s FreshConnect Revamped

ALBANY—New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced new improvements to the FreshConnect Checks Program, which allows SNAP beneficiaries to support local producers and purchase healthy food options at local farmers’ markets. Starting this year, participating farmers and vendors can redeem program coupons electronically, speeding up payments and maintaining both continuity and convenience for customers. About $3.2 million in FCC coupons, which offer dollar-for-dollar aid to families in need, will be available in 2025. The program is also open to servicemembers, veterans and their families. For more information, visit agriculture. agriculture.ny.gov/farmersmarkets.