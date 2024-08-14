Pictured above is one vantage point of the James Fenimore Cooper Monument base. (Photo courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery Association)

Cooper Monument Celebration Planned at Lakewood Cemetery

(Photo courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery Association)

COOPERSTOWN—Restoration of the James Fenimore Cooper Monument, located in Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17 from 1-3 p.m. Gatherings will be held at the cemetery itself, County Highway 31 (East Lake Road) and at Christ Episcopal Church, 69 Fair Street.

Participants are invited to tour the cemetery, the Cooper sites in the village, Christ Episcopal Church and the churchyard where the Cooper family is buried, and the Parish Hall at their own pace. Refreshments and a photo exhibit will be available.

The 30-foot marble monument was sculpted by Robert E. Launitz and erected in Lakewood Cemetery in the spring of 1860. Restoration was completed this summer by Humphrey Memorials Inc. of Herkimer, and supported by members of the Cooper family, members of the James Fenimore Cooper Society, and Lakewood lot owners.

All are welcome to visit both venues and be reminded of the Cooper family legacy in the Village of Cooperstown. To learn more about the recent Cooper Monument restoration, visit https://www.allotsego.com/monument-preservation-project-now-completed/.