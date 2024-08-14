Advertisement. Advertise with us

Pictured above is one vantage point of the James Fenimore Cooper Monument base. (Photo courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery Association)

Cooper Monument Celebration Planned at Lakewood Cemetery

(Photo courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery Association)

COOPERSTOWN—Restoration of the James Fenimore Cooper Monument, located in Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17 from 1-3 p.m. Gatherings will be held at the cemetery itself, County Highway 31 (East Lake Road) and at Christ Episcopal Church, 69 Fair Street.

Participants are invited to tour the cemetery, the Cooper sites in the village, Christ Episcopal Church and the churchyard where the Cooper family is buried, and the Parish Hall at their own pace. Refreshments and a photo exhibit will be available.

The 30-foot marble monument was sculpted by Robert E. Launitz and erected in Lakewood Cemetery in the spring of 1860. Restoration was completed this summer by Humphrey Memorials Inc. of Herkimer, and supported by members of the Cooper family, members of the James Fenimore Cooper Society, and Lakewood lot owners.

All are welcome to visit both venues and be reminded of the Cooper family legacy in the Village of Cooperstown. To learn more about the recent Cooper Monument restoration, visit https://www.allotsego.com/monument-preservation-project-now-completed/.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Empty Bowls Filled for CFP

Thank you to the 200 guests that turned out to support the 16th Empty Bowls Luncheon on Saturday, April 20. Christ Episcopal Church welcomed the event with open arms and capable hands, courtesy of Mike Paige.…

Monument Preservation Project Now Completed

The project is an important part of the mission of the Lakewood Cemetery Association to preserve and restore monuments, gravestones and stone steps. The Cooper project was supported by members of the Cooper family, members of the James Fenimore Cooper Society and Lakewood lot owners.…