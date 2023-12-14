Around the Towns: Gilbertsville and Morris

Gilbertsville Baptist Church held its annual Christmas Bazaar on December 2. Crafts made by church members and members of the community at large filled multiple tables in the church’s New Life Fellowship Hall. Soups, sandwiches and pies, also made by church members, were available for lunch. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

The post office is one of many locations in the Village of Morris decked out for the holiday season as part of the Morris Beautification Project. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Andrea Hull (center) gives a talk about the Dunderberg Gallery’s Winter 2023-2024 Show, titled “Tiles: Flat on Their Backs. The event took place in Gilbertsville on December 3. Participating artists are Carla Hall, Kim L’Heureux, Jody Isaacson, Elizabeth Nields, Anne Reinhardt, Magali Veillon, Isabelle Veillon and Lucinda Eden. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Anne Sebeck, Gilbertsville resident and long-time member of the Butternut Valley Garden Club, hangs two wreaths decorated with purple ribbons for Advent on the front doors of Christ Episcopal Church in Gilbertsville. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

For 71 years, the Butternut Valley Garden Club has placed wreaths, swags, and garlands for local churches, public buildings, and gardens in the winter. The latest such effort took place Saturday, December 2 at Christ Church in Gilbertsville, where several club members met to put together holiday greenery. Pictured from left, front to back, are Audrey Gregory and her daughter, Stacia Norman, both of Morris; and at right, Anne Sebeck of Gilbertsville. Not pictured but contributing to Saturday’s effort: Lynne Ohl and Nancy Salmon, both of Gilbertsville. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Gilbertsville’s Five Kids Bakehouse, specializing in artisan breads and pastries, is festively decorated for the holiday season. The bakehouse, which opened its doors at 5 Commercial Street in 2021, also serves coffee and other beverages, breakfast, and lunch fare. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)