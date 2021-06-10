Cooperstown & Around: June 10, 2021

Fly Creek Historical group to restart meetings

The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will have its first meeting in nearly 18 months, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, at 210 Cemetery Road in the hamlet of Fly Creek.

Refreshments will be served.

Masks are optional. The doors will be open for circulation and social distancing will be acknowledged.

Auditions to be held for Halloween show

Bigger Boat Productions and Stuff of Dreams Productions will hold auditions for actors for the production of Shirley Jackson’s “The Haunting of Hill House” in October.

Open auditions will be held for women from age 25 to 55. Auditions will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday June 13, and 7 p.m., Monday June 14, in the production center of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center.