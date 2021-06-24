Cooperstown & Around: June 24, 2021

FOVL to hold book sale starting Saturday

Cooperstown’s Friends of the Village Library will hold its annual book sale at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown, beginning Saturday, June 26.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, through Sunday, July 4. Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, July 4, all books are $5 per bag for people who bring their own bags.

OLA to hold annual holiday boat parade

The annual holiday boat parade, sponsored by the Otsego Lake Association, will take place at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 3.

This year’s theme is “Here Comes the Sun,” based on a song by The Beatles.

As with the 2020 parade, because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no judging or awards.

Contact Wayne Bunn at bunnwayne@gmail.com or 518-542-6630 for more information.