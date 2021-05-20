By: Larissa Ryan  05/20/2021  1:00 pm

Cooperstown & Around: May 20, 2021

County reopens
micro-grant applications

COOPERSTOWN – Otsego County has announced it will reopen its grant program for community events through Friday, May 28.

Sponsors must explain their event and tell the Board of Representative’s Intergovernmental Affairs Committee how the event will draw visitors to the area. If it is a new event, the application must describe the market segment the sponsors are trying to attract.

Go to www.otsegocounty.com and click on Community Events Grants Application 2021 for more information.

