Twenty-six artists from across the region will showcase and sell original works at Fenimore Art Museum’s “Art by the Lake” exhibit on Saturday, August 8. (Photo provided)

Regional Artists Highlighted in Fenimore Art Museum’s Annual ‘Art by the Lake’ Event

COOPERSTOWN—On Saturday, August 8, more than two dozen of the region’s finest artists will gather on the shores of Otsego Lake as Fenimore Art Museum presents Art by the Lake from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a press release issued Thursday, July 30, the popular juried art show “offers visitors the opportunity to meet artists, purchase original artwork, enjoy live entertainment, and experience one of Central New York’s most scenic summer traditions.”

Twenty-six artists from across the region will showcase and sell original works in a variety of media, including watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, photography, printmaking, ink drawing, sculpture, ceramics, and mixed media, officials said.

Participating artists include Meg Anderson Argo, Josh Bishop, Shawn Braley, Barbara Conte-Gaugel, John Paul Gardner, Erin Gardner, Sonoka Fukuma Gozelski, Rhonda Harrow, Carolyn Hunter, Lea Huntsman, Tom Hussey, John Paul Jackson, Veronica Jones, Matthias Kern, Tanja Konwinski, Andrea Lawyer, Joan K. Lentini, Mary P. Murphy, R.C. Oster, Gail Robinson, Tim Sheesley, Robert Simmons, Charlie Varney, Peter Vogt, Suzanne Waters and Adam Wood.

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy live music from Small Town Big Band, performing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and watch members of the Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club create paintings during plein air demonstrations across the museum grounds. At 2 p.m., Scott Schweigert, curator of art at the Reading Public Museum, will give a lecture in the museum’s auditorium titled “Inspired by Nature: The American Landscape.”

Local flavors will also be featured, with tastings and beverages from Austintacious Chocolate, Brewery Ommegang, Montezuma Winery and Helderberg Meadworks. For lunch, guests can enjoy food from Origins Café or Brimstone Bakery at Fenimore Art Museum.

Art by the Lake is also a juried competition, with participating artists competing for cash awards and additional prizes sponsored by Golden Artist Colors. Award winners will be announced during a ceremony at 3:30 p.m., officials said.

Admission to Art by the Lake is included with general museum admission. Art by the Lake is generously supported by Mr. and Mrs. Alexander J. Shields and the Otsego County Board of Representatives.

Fenimore Art Museum is located at 5798 State Route 80, less than one mile from the center of Cooperstown. For tickets, a complete list of participating artists and additional event information, visit www.fenimoreart.org.