Cooperstown Chamber Names New Director From Elmira Chamber

Tara Burke To Succeed Matt Hazzard April 8,

Will Attend Annual Member Meeting March 28

COOPERSTOWN – Tara Burke, director of communications and program development for the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce in Elmira, has been selected at Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce executive director, effective April 8, it was announced today.

She plans to attend the annual meeting on March 28 at Brewery Ommegang, so members will get a first chance to meet her then.

She will succeed Matt Hazzard, who is leaving after five years to operate his own business, Leatherstocking Trolleys.

Tara grew up in Guilderland, the Albany suburb. She was a 2005 graduate of Elmira College, where she earned a B.A. in English, and she went on to earn a M.A. in English from the University of South Dakota. After two years as a Daily Star copy editor, she joined the Chemung Chamber, where she’s worked for eight years.

At the Chemung Chamber, she has been involved in workforce, leadership and entrepreneurial development, tourism promotion, member engagement and marketing, event planning, educational curriculum design, and public affairs advocacy.

She will be moving to the area with her husband Jake, a web designer, and daughter Zoey.

“I’m very excited about and honored by this opportunity to work with the Cooperstown business community,” said Burke. “I have always loved the area, and of course I sincerely believe in the mission of the Chamber and its ability to have a multi-faceted positive impact on the community as a whole.”

Chamber President Danielle Henrici said there were a number of strong candidates, but Burke was “the clear and compelling choice,” and the selection committee voted for her unanimously.