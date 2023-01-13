Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee: CCCC Gives Thanks for Assistance

Letter from the Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee

The Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee thanks everyone for making this holiday season a success. With your donations and participation, the village was decorated, Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty and Rudolf, the Hill City Ice Queens, and a host of Christmas trees and gingerbread men arrived at the cottage with the Otsego School of Dance performing for the crowd. A special shout out to: Coach Lambert and the Cooperstown Central School basketball team, Danny Hargrove, Cody Moore and her equestrian team, the Village Crew, Tin Bin Alley, the Pit, the Cider Mill, Leatherstocking Corp., Tallman Enterprises, Andrea House for cookies and hot chocolate, Lake and Valley Garden Club, Price Chopper, Cooperstown Fire Department, the Chamber of Commerce, and all our new young and energetic members—we couldn’t do it without all of you.

Have a safe and prosperous 2023, Cooperstown!

The Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee