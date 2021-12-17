HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: The Nutcracker Ballet Returns to Oneonta 12-08-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

MICE ON MAIN – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The mice of this years production of The Nutcracker have run away. Bring the kids to main street and follow the clues to find them so the show can go on. Presented by the Decker School of Ballet. Main Street, Oneonta. 607-432-6290 or visit www.facebook.com/deckerballet/

CRAFTS & RAFFLES – 1 – 4 p.m. Bring the kids to make a fun holiday craft and enter the raffle to win a unique Nutcraker themed gift basket. Presented by the Decker School of Ballet. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-6290 or visit www.facebook.com/deckerballet/

THE NUTCRACKER – 1:30 & 3 p.m. Enjoy an intimate narrated performance of excerpts from the classic holiday ballet as you’ve never seen it before. Presented by the Decker School of Ballet at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-6290 or visit www.facebook.com/deckerballet/

CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT – Join the Otsego-Delaware Audubon Society to count how many birds are in our area and what kinds. The Christmas Bird Count has taken place since 1900 and is one of the largest citizen science projects in the Western Hemisphere. Oneonta area. 607-397-3815 or visit doas.us/calendar/ for info.

SANTA – 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa on Main to make their Christmas Wishes. Santa’s Cottage, Muller Plaza, Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.destinationoneonta.com

HOLIDAY SHOW – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. View works of pottery and sculpture by local artists Marcus Villagran, originally of Los Angeles, and Elizabeth Nields. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2010 or visit www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery/

SANTA – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa and make their holiday wishes. Then get some adorable holiday pictures for $10. Southside Mall, Oneonta.

SANTA – 1 – 4 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

CHRISTMAS CAROL – 3 & 7 p.m. Enjoy the annual performance of Christmas classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ following the journey of Ebenezer Scrooge one Christmas Eve to discover the error of his greedy ways and discover the meaning of Christmas. Masks, proof of vaccination required. Cost, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/charles-dickens-a-christmas-carol/2021-12-16/

HOLIDAY TOUR – 3 – 8 p.m. Tour the historic village by lantern. See it dressed in its winter finery, learn about winter celebration including Christmas and how they were celebrated in Upstate New York in years past. Cost, $20/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/holiday-lantern-tours/2021-12-03/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS – 5 10 p.m. Drive through a winter wonderland featuring light displays created by local buisnesses, individuals, and organizations. Admission is Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/FNOneonta

FIRE TRUCK PARADE – 5:30 – 8 p.m. Come out for fun Christmas Parade with Santa and his elves, Rudolph the red nosed reindeer, and Frosty the Snowman. The elves will be delivering Christmas Goodies to children on Santa’s list. Fly Creek. 607-547-5469 or visit www.facebook.com/Fly-Creek-Volunteer-Fire-Company-409995299193467

HOLIDAY LIGHTS – 6 – 9 p.m. The Otsego County Fair presents their 3rd annual drive thru holiday lights event. Cost, $10/car. Otsego County Fair Grounds, 469 Mill St,, Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair/

COMEDY NIGHT – 8 p.m. Stop in for night of laughter with headliner Tom Anzalone and opened by Gomez Adams. Admission, $20/person. Includes adult beverage. Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St., Sidney. 607-604-4584 or visit www.facebook.com/Community-Cultural-Center-104614007832760/