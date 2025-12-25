Cooperstown Concerts To Present Doubleheader of Live Music

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Concerts is turning up the heat this February with a doubleheader of live music at the 2026 Cooperstown Winter Carnival, featuring the music of two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers: The Allman Brothers Band and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

“Get ready to shake off the winter chill with great music, dancing, nostalgia and pure fun at The Otesaga Resort Hotel on February 6 and February 7,” officials invited in a press release. “Each night features a different tribute band, with tickets available for each individual show, plus a discounted Doubleheader Bundle that includes a ticket for each show.” Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/dw4r7rew.

First up on Friday, February 6 at 7:30 p.m. is The Mountain Jam Band—A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band.

“With some of the most talented musicians in the northeast, The Mountain Jam Band will light up the night with an iconic Allman Brothers Southern rock live experience: signature guitar licks, soaring harmonies and improvisational magic,” Cooperstown Concerts promises. “Expect an evening of blues, country and southern soul woven together in the spirit of a rock ’n’ roll band known for their electrifying live performances.”

Then, on Saturday, February 7, the music continues as American Girl—A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers takes the stage.

“Featuring seasoned musicians from New York, American Girl captures the essence and infectious hook-laden melodies that Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers gave us,” the press release reads. “It will be a night of heartland rock with folk and blues influences, melodies you can’t stop humming, and lyrical stories full of grit, heart, and hope. With infectious energy and pitch-perfect musicianship, the American Girl concert will be electrifying, nostalgic, and perfect for singing and dancing the night away.”

“The Allman Brothers and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were both legendary rock ’n’ roll bands, known and loved by generations of fans for their timeless songs, incredible musicianship, and the raw energy they brought to every live show,” said Cooperstown Concerts President Randy Smith. “We’re excited to bring that spirit to Cooperstown with two top-tier tribute bands and all the music and memories that come with it.

“It’s going to be one spectacular weekend of live music at the 2026 Winter Carnival,” Smith promised.

Tickets for these performances are available online and may be available at the door: adults, $30.00; students (with college ID), $10.00; youth (ages 6-18), $10.00; under age 6, free. The adult ticket Doubleheader Bundle is $50.00. Visit cooperstownconcerts.org for more information.