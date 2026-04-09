An Al Keck-designed cover to commemorate the Hall of Fame Induction of David “Big Papi” Ortiz on July 24, 2022. (Photo provided)

News Briefs: April 9, 2026

Stamp Club Meets Tuesday

COOPERSTOWN—The Leatherstocking Stamp Club will meet in the Clark Sports Center Meeting Room at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14. Al Keck will present the unique baseball covers he has made and sold over the years to support the Cooperstown Fire Department. Guests are welcome. May’s program will be titled “Which Way to Niue?” and will be followed in June by Doug Schoppert’s presentation on WPA art in post offices.

I-88 Eastbound Lane Reopens

OTEGO—The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services announced that the eastbound lane of I-88 near Otego (Exit 12) was opened to one lane of travel at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. Motorists are urged to allow for extra travel time and proceed with caution in the affected area. There is no timetable for the opening of the second eastbound lane.

CAA Kicks Off New Exhibits

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association will open two new exhibits with a reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 10, for display through Wednesday, May 6. Gallery A will host an exhibition of work by Oakroom Artists, a 24-person invitation-only collective of professional artists in New York’s Capital Region. Gallery B will have a New Age Folk Art exhibit by Janky Painting. The galleries, located in the Village Hall at 22 Main Street, are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

State Releases Job Numbers

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Labor announced that private sector employment in the state increased by 20,200 jobs, or 0.2 percent, over the month of January. During the month, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.6 percent and the statewide labor force participation rate rose to 61.7 percent. There was a net increase of 18,400 private sector jobs between January 2025 and January 2026. In 2025, private sector job growth was highest in the Kingston and Syracuse metro areas, at about 1.9 percent for both. To view the full report, visit bls.gov/sae/additional-resources/changes-to-procedures-for-producing-current-employment-statistics-ces-state-estimates.htm.

‘Intentional Talk’ To Be Live

COOPERSTOWN—MLB Network’s longest running talk show, “Intentional Talk,” will broadcast live from Doubleday Field at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22 to mark the next day’s Hall of Fame Military Classic. Two-time All-Star Ryan Dempster and Sierra Santos will host the show, which will feature Hall of Famers and other players in the Classic. It will be livestreamed on MLB.tv, MLB.com and the MLB app.



RED THE DRAGON (Photo by Jordan Loaiza, courtesy of SUNY ONEONTA)

Oneonta Wins SUNY Contest

ONEONTA—SUNY Chancellor John B. King announced that SUNY Oneonta’s Red won the esteemed title of New York’s favorite mascot and SUNY Mascot Ambassador, edging out Ellsworth from SUNY Brockport in the final round of voting. The 2026 Mascot Madness kicked off on March 10 and received more than 310,000 votes across 38 participating campuses.

“There were some fierce competitors for this year’s Mascot Madness tournament, but in the end Red, representing SUNY Oneonta, proved to be New York’s favorite,” King said. “Mascot Madness is an opportunity to showcase SUNY pride and to win over New Yorkers throughout the voting process, and 2026 was our best year yet.”

“I am in awe of the overwhelming turnout in voters for Red and SUNY Oneonta in this intense competition,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle added. “This win for Red exemplifies the unique authentic connection our students, alumni, and community establish while living and studying at Oneonta. We look forward to celebrating this victory together.”

Local Films To Be Showcased

STAMFORD—The Roxbury Arts Group will hold its 2026 Local Lens Short Film Showcase at Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street in Stamford, from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, April 10. It will feature five short films by local filmmakers Richard Stephen Bell, Elizabeth Ennis and Nathan Meltz. Admission is free and concessions are available for purchase. There will be a Q&A session with the filmmakers after the screening. For more information, visit roxburyartsgroup.org/events/local-lens-shorts.

Gershwin Focus of Cabaret

ONEONTA—The Catskill Symphony Orchestra’s 2026 Wendy Brown Cabaret Fundraiser will be an evening of George Gershwin music performed at SUNY Oneonta’s Hunt Union Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. A reception with a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. The cabaret is included in 2025-26 season subscriptions; subscribers will receive a direct RSVP e-mail. Tickets for individuals or tables of 10 are available at catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/cabaret26.

Open Eye To Present ‘Hamlet’

MARGARETVILLE—The Open Eye Theater, 960 Main Street in Margaretville, will present a one-day-only touring production of “Hamlet” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. Presented in collaboration with the Catskill Mountain Shakespeare Company and directed by Sydney Berk, the 90-minute adaptation offers an engaging and accessible take on the classic tragedy. Tickets are $25.00 for adults and $10.00 for students. For more information or to buy tickets, visit theopeneyetheater.org or call (845) 586-1660.

I-88 Lane Closures Begin

RICHMONDVILLE—Interstate 88 eastbound and westbound will be reduced to one lane each between exits 19 (Worcester/NY Route 7) and 20 (Richmondville/NY Route 10) from Monday, April 6 through November to facilitate pavement and guide rail repairs. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. For up-to-date travel information, call 511 or visit 511NY.org.

CRH Makes Chartis List

COBLESKILL—Cobleskill Regional Hospital was recognized as New York’s only facility on The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2026 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the U.S. list. Critical Access Hospitals are designated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to safeguard easy access to necessary medical care in remote rural areas. The awards program is based on the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, which evaluates rural health facilities on a variety of criteria impacting operations, quality, patient perspectives and finance. For more information, visit bassett.org/locations/cobleskill-regional-hospital.

Repair Café Returns Saturday

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Repair Café will return to the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. Community members are invited to bring in broken lamps, small appliances, and small furniture for assistance and advice from volunteer repair experts. The café is a collaborative program of Otsego 2000, Otsego County Conservation Association and Otsego Land Trust. It will be held at the Earth Festival at SUNY Oneonta on May 9 and will return to the farmers’ market on the second Saturday of each month starting in June. For more information or to volunteer, visit otsego2000.org/repaircafe.

Dúo Copla Set To Perform

ONEONTA—Puerto Rican classical guitar duo Dúo Copla, Dr. Maldonado Suárez and Ernesto V. Ramos-Vázquez, will perform for the Oneonta Concert Association on Saturday, April 11. Their performance of traditional and contemporary classical guitar pieces will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street. Tickets are $30.00 for adults, $15.00 for students and free for children 16 and under. For more information or to buy tickets, visit oneontaconcertassociation.org/.

Drawing Sessions Scheduled

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association’s popular “Figure This!” program will offer long-pose pop-up figure drawing sessions with live nude models on Wednesday, April 15 and Wednesday, May 20. The April session will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. RSVP at cooperstownart.com by Friday, April 10; it will only run if at least five participants are confirmed. Each session costs $18.00 and CAA punch cards may be used.

Marcus To Discuss ORRC

COOPERSTOWN—The First Baptist Church of Cooperstown will hold its next Race, Equity and Justice Series event in the third-floor ballroom of the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. Debra Marcus of the Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition will discuss the organization and the work it has done since it was assembled in 2021. Pizza and beverages will be served. For more information, contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com.

Boxing Tourney Is Saturday

JOHNSTOWN—Regional boxing will return to the Gloversville area for the first time in nearly 40 years when the Bobby Stewart Tournament of Champions is held at SUNY-FMCC, 2805 Route 67 in Johnstown, on Saturday, April 11. There will be 15 bouts featuring athletes from across the Adirondack region and local competitors Jarrod Johnson and Cody Stone between 2 and 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. The event honors Amsterdam native “Irish” Bobby Stewart, the 1974 National Amateur Light Heavyweight Champion who discovered boxing legend Mike Tyson while working his day job as a juvenile detention counselor in Perth, New York.

Falk Will Address FCAHS

FLY CREEK—The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will hold its next meeting at the Grange Building, 208 Cemetery Road, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22. Dr. Cindy Falk will present a lecture on the changing rural landscape in the town. There will be light refreshments and the monthly business meeting after the discussion. All are welcome.

Trump Account Registry Open

WASHINGTON, DC—The Internal Revenue Service announced that taxpayers had signed up more than four million children for tax-favored Trump Accounts by March 31. More than one million of these children are eligible for the $1,000.00 federal pilot program contribution. Parents or other individuals who qualify can sign children up using IRS Form 4547. Contributions may be made starting July 4. For more information, visit trumpaccounts.gov.

Electric Bill Workshop Slated

COOPERSTOWN—A coalition of Otsego County municipalities, the Otsego County Conservation Association and the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District Inc. will co-host an “Understanding Your Electric Bill” workshop in the Clark Sports Center community room at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 23. Topics will include an overview of electric bill features, an introduction to the function and strategies of electric supply companies, community solar options, tips on home energy efficiency, and the recent rise of smart meters. The workshop is free but registration is required at occainfo.org/calendar/understanding-your-electric-bill-workshop. Participants are encouraged to bring their energy bill if they need help understanding it.

Quartet To Perform Thursday

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Concerts will present the award-winning Cerus Quartet for an evening of contemporary compositions and classical masterworks at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. The concert will be held in the Fenimore Art Museum theater at 5798 State Route 80. Tickets are available at cooperstownconcerts.org.

Quilt Show Scheduled for May

ONEONTA—The Susquehanna Valley Quilters will present their 2026 “Quilts in Bloom” show at St. James Church, 305 Main Street in Oneonta, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9. Parking is available on Elm Street and donations are accepted. For more information, visit the Susquehanna Valley Quilters-Central New York Facebook page.

Pierce To Play at Headwaters

STAMFORD—Acclaimed singer-songwriter Chris Pierce will perform at Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street in Stamford, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. Tickets are available on a tiered-equity system for $5.00, $10.00 or $20.00. For more information, visit roxburyartsgroup.org.

Gas Up 11 Cents as Oil Shock Grows

UTICA—The average price of gas in New York State rose 11 cents to $4.07 over the week ending Monday, April 6, AAA Northeast announced. Crude oil prices continued to surge as the U.S.–Israeli war on Iran clamped down transit across the critical Strait of Hormuz, which carries significant proportions of global fertilizer, helium and sulfuric acid output in addition to a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas. West Texas Intermediate crude reached $114.00 per barrel on Monday, April 6, within reach of the $118.87 peak during the early days of the Russia-Ukraine war in May 2022. Brent crude hit $109.00. New York’s gasoline price is 75 cents higher than last month and 94 cents higher than this week last year. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.