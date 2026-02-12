Advertisement. Advertise with us

Photo by Katelyn Dwyer

Frosty Winter Fun

COOPERSTOWN—In spite of the frigid temperatures, the 58th annual Cooperstown Winter Carnival kicked off without a hitch on Thursday, February 5 with hot cocoa at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, followed by fireworks over Otsego Lake.

Related Articles

Bassett CEO Talks Financial Turnaround

Thompson, who took on the job in 2024, attributed the turnaround to “a lot of discipline and a lot of the organization coming together to really understand that no opportunity was too small to address.”…
February 12, 2026

Ice Fishers Brave Cold and Wind on Lake Otsego

“First time ice has been safe for us to get out,” Mike Seymour says while preparing a hole to fish from. “Some days you may have a good day, get a good perch and a walleye or two. Some days, you go home and nothing.”…
February 12, 2026

On AllOtsego.com

Don't miss these articles by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel, published exclusively on AllOtsego.com: endorsements for Peter Oberacker; fundraising for the congressional race; dems endorse Hochul; and legislation proposed by Hochul to bar 287(g) agreements.…
February 12, 2026

