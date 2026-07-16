Cooperstown CSD Moves into Superintendent Search with Guidance from BOCES’ Huber

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

COOPERSTOWN

The Cooperstown Central School District has formally entered the next phase of its leadership transition, beginning the search for a new superintendent with support from ONC BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Catherine Huber. CCS Board President Peter Iorizzo said the early work has been steady, collaborative and grounded in best practices as the district prepares for one of its most consequential decisions.

“Dr. Huber has been a great collaborator, facilitator and supporter throughout the early stages,” Iorizzo said.

He noted that Huber’s role has included providing information on legal parameters, helping the board craft a job profile, answering procedural questions, and serving as a liaison between candidates and the district.

“We are grateful to have access to her expertise in performing superintendent searches,” Iorizzo said.

Former CCSD Superintendent Sarah Spross had taken a leave of absence shortly before the end of the school year, and has since accepted a position as the superintendent of Worcester Central School, Iorizzo said. John Evans was acting superintendent until June 30, filling in for Spross during her leave, and Ann Meccariello has taken over where Evans left off.

The position is now in the process of being publicly posted; applications are expected to begin arriving within days. Iorizzo said the board plans to evaluate candidates through August, with hopes of making an appointment as soon as September. Depending on the selected candidate’s obligations to their current district, Cooperstown could see a new superintendent begin as early as this fall.

While the CCS Board of Education does not currently plan to hold formal community feedback sessions, Iorizzo emphasized that public input remains welcome.

“Hiring a superintendent is one of the most important responsibilities entrusted to a board of education, and we take that responsibility seriously,” he said. “We understand the significance of this decision for our students, staff, families, and community, and we are committed to carrying out the search in a thoughtful, professional, and thorough manner.”

Iorizzo also acknowledged the leadership that has carried the district through the transition.

“I would like to thank Mr. Evans for stepping up to assist us while our former superintendent was on leave,” he said.

Iorizzo also expressed appreciation for Meccariello, who has helped guide the district during this period.

“They have both done admirable work to ensure we’ve maintained continuity of operations for students and staff,” he said.

Looking ahead, board members are focused on finding a leader who can meet the moment.

“There is no question this is a time of great change in public education in our region,” Iorizzo said.

The board hopes to engage candidates “who would embrace the opportunity to be innovative leaders, to put students at the forefront of every decision, and to help move Cooperstown further along in its vision to be a regional and statewide model of educational excellence.”

As the search progresses, the district expects to share updates through its website and regular communications. For now, the board’s work continues—steady, deliberate and aimed at securing the next chapter of leadership for Cooperstown’s schools.