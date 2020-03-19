Cooperstown Food Pantry Limits Exposure For Now

Open Only 10-6, Mondays And Wednesdays

COOPERSTOWN – To “minimize the contact between people” – and thereby lessen the chance of exposure to Coronavirus, the Cooperstown Food Pantry board of directors, meeting last evening, have cut back its hours to two days a week.

The food pantry at 25 Church St. will now be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., only on Mondays and Wednesdays, according to board member Audrey Murray.



While the pantry has 40 active volunteers, it is reducing its staffing to a core of five people each day, and clients will be asked to waiting outside while their orders are filled in boxes that will be provided by the pantry.

No more volunteers are being accepted for the time being.

Also, “we’re accepting no donation of food or supplies,” said Murray. “It’s not possible to sanitize them.”

People who want to help may make donations via checks mailed to Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church St., Cooperstown NY 13326, or follow the link at www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org