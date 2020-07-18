Cooperstown Has One Case, Mayor Reports

TRUSTEES MEET MONDAY

Officer Walking Main Street

To Ensure Masks Are Worn

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – With one report of coronavirus in the village, complaints about people not wearing masks and lenience in places of business, Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch has called a special meeting of the Village Board at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

There, she will be seeking trustee approval of a FAQ (frequently asked questions) to be posted on the village and tourist-related websites emphasizing Village Hall’s stance on the coronavirus: “We strongly support and always promote public safety and social distancing.” The FAQs would also include the list of 22 states from which visitors are required to be quarantined for two weeks.

Today, she said, one of the village police officers was assigned to walk Main Street and visit local businesses to ensure people are wearing masks. Another officer will do so Sunday, and the patrols will continue during the week, she said.

The mayor said the village itself can’t level fines – up to $1,000 for individuals; and up to $2,000 for businesses – but can only issue citations; it’s up to the courts to decide on the level of fines.

In an interview a few minutes ago, the mayor also said the county Department of Health notified her by letter Friday morning that there was a single COVID-19 infection within the village. She’s also heard the talk that there are five infections in the village, but that the local DOH has only identified the single one.

Four people were reported in the village during the first weeks of the coronavirus threat, she said, but all have recovered, meaning five people in all have been infected since Governor Cuomo’s emergency declaration March 13, more than four months ago. It’s county policy to advise the mayor or supervisor in the municipalities where infections occur.

As of the county DOH’s latest report, on Thursday, there had been 85 local cases in total, consisting of 73 recoveries, five deaths and seven active cases countywide.

Tillapaugh said she is also aware of the report involving the Cooperstown Country Club, explored the situation, and is satisfied that the case has been handled.

“A member of the club” – a child – “had a playdate with a non-club-member last Monday,” the mayor said. “The child was dropped off and picked up. Tuesday, the children was at the club. Wednesday, that non-member child’s mother indicated she was COVID-positive.”

However, the mayor said, the mother had no contact with the visiting child, and the DOH defined what happened as a “Person C” contact, with a minimal level of concern. The club president assured Tillapaugh that the situation was addressed and is under control.

Meanwhile, the mayor said she’s been receiving e-mails from citizens reporting instance where they saw people flouting mask-wearing recommendations. And she’s encouraging people, “if you see something, say something.”

“We did hear about a couple of businesses,” she said. “We followed up. I spoke with the owners. And we took action.”

Part of the challenge is how quickly the situation is developing, she said.

For instance, in following up on a complaint that food workers in a restaurant weren’t wearing masks, she learned that, a week before, the establishment had been told by the county DOH that a plexiglass barrier was sufficient. When advised that masks were now also necessary, the restaurant complied.

In another case, a large retailer with a local presence had advised its stores that, if a customer refused to wear a mask, that customer, with precautions, must still be served. Since, the state Department of Health amended its regulations, and the mayor noted the outlet now sports a “No Mask, No Service” sign