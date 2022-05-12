Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's Journal | This Week's Newspapers › Cooperstown Junior Ballroom Cotillion 2022 at The Otesaga Cooperstown Junior Ballroom Cotillion 2022 at The Otesaga 05/12/2022 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers Cooperstown Junior Ballroom Cotillion 2022 at The Otesaga Arya Patel, along with her mother Bijal, father Anush and younger sister Avni, arrived at The Otesaga for the 2022 Cooperstown Junior Ballroom Cotilli last Friday. “This is a once in a lifetime experience for me,” Arya said. “I was full of nerves but now it’s great. We had ten 1½ hour sessions to learn the techniques and the dances. It was a great learning experience,” she said. Celia Begin and Sawyer McManus practice the procession on The Otesaga’s veranda. Making it a family affair, Bill and Jeanette Weldon accompanied son Gunter to the Cotillion. “This is the last Weldon child out of three to do this,” Mrs. Weldon said. “I’m feeling pretty confident in my dancing, this will be fun!” Gunter said.