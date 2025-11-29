Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Film Fest Screening ‘Seven Samurai’

FILM FEST—7 p.m. “Seven Samurai.”  Presented by the 2025 Worcester Wieting Theatre Fall Film Festival. Free; donations appreciated. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=670877512634523&set=a.146799495042330

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/24990445753950982/24990445787284312?event_time_id=24990445780617646

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

HOLIDAY—11 a.m. “Mohican Flowers Wreath Workshop.” Tickets required. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1369958411177449?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

HOLIDAYS—Noon to 2 p.m. Visit with Santa and get photos with the pets. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. “Vintage Postcard Ornament/Charm.” Presented by Wendy Reich of Don’t Tell Stella Designs. Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. 25maincollective@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1400155251450177/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Mary Cordelia.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1086484707029239

FUNDRAISER—2-4 p.m. “Milford Strong Holiday Launch Party Featuring Nate Gross.” A portion of proceeds will benefit Milford Strong to support the local community. Cooperstown Brewing Company, 10 River Street, Milford. (607) 286-9330 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1374825340912863?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FOOD—4 p.m. Free Sunday meal at the Salvation Army, 25 River Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

