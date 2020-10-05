Cooperstown ‘Masks On Main’ Signs Vandalized

Village Police Seek Suspects

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Cooperstown Police are investigating the vandalism of the Village’s three “Masks on Main” signs after they were found with a black X spray-painted over them.

“We believe it happened last night,” said Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch. “We noticed it first thing this morning.”

The vandalized signs were at the perimeters of the downtown where the mask ordinance is in place, including Church and Pioneer streets, Main and Chestnut streets, and in front of the Otsego County Building.

Also, smaller signs were likewise vandalized similarly.

According to Tillapaugh, police are reviewing footage from exterior cameras on bars, banks and other buildings in hopes of catching the alleged perpetrator. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cooperstown Police, (607) 547-2500.