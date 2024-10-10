Advertisement. Advertise with us

Cooperstown Observed by Sam Goodyear

Our Farmers’ Market: Theme and Variations

To market, to market, to buy a fat pig,
Home again, home again, jiggety jig.
(Old English Nursery Rhyme)

To market, to market, bright flowers abounding,
Home again, home again, nothing short of astounding.

To market, to market, juicy tomatoes,
Home again, home again, don’t forget the potatoes!

To market, to market, sumptuous fresh cheese,
Home again, home again, a hefty hunk, please.

To market, to market, lovely soft wool,
Home again, home again, three bags full.

To market, to market, fresh loaves of bread,
Home again, home again, full speed ahead.

To market, to market, pastries and sweets,
Home again, home again, laden with treats.

To market, to market, utensils of wood,
Home again, home again, could, would, and should.

To market, to market, fine syrup of maple,
Home again, home again, an old New York staple.

To market, to market, objects of glass,
Home again, home again, at the head of the class.

To market, to market, music played live,
Home again, home again, feelin’ the jive.

To market, to market, a hot cup of joe,
Home again, home again, full of get-up-and-go.

To market, to market, for so many reasons,
Home again, home again, yes, in all seasons!

Sam Goodyear was born in Cooperstown and, because of his father’s profession in the Foreign Service, grew up all over the world and continued that pattern throughout his adult life until two years ago, when he returned to where he was born. It took him only 80 years to do so.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Cooperstown Observed: Oh, for Art’s Sake!

In a village famous for its museums, the grande dame is Fenimore Art Museum, with its permanent collection, its visiting exhibitions, and its native-American splendors. The staircase leading to the lower galleries is a work of art in itself. Not to be overlooked, is the Community Gallery tucked away in a corner on the second floor. As its name implies, it displays works from local sources and is not to be missed.…

Cooperstown Observed: Port of Call

In the 19th century, there was steamer traffic between the north end of Otsego Lake and Cooperstown. The Public Landing in Springfield was a destination for travelers from Albany who would leave their carriages and embark on the steamer, which would make several stops on the journey south, for example at Five Mile Point and Three Mile Point.…

Cooperstown Observed: A Plea to Locals for Philoxenia

In ancient Greece the word for stranger was xenos, which meant not only stranger, but guest and friend. Philoxenia was the word of the day, visitors welcome. Can we not emulate the ancient Greeks and happily share our village with those who come our way?…