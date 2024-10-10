Cooperstown Observed by Sam Goodyear

Our Farmers’ Market: Theme and Variations

To market, to market, to buy a fat pig,

Home again, home again, jiggety jig.

(Old English Nursery Rhyme)

To market, to market, bright flowers abounding,

Home again, home again, nothing short of astounding.

To market, to market, juicy tomatoes,

Home again, home again, don’t forget the potatoes!

To market, to market, sumptuous fresh cheese,

Home again, home again, a hefty hunk, please.

To market, to market, lovely soft wool,

Home again, home again, three bags full.

To market, to market, fresh loaves of bread,

Home again, home again, full speed ahead.

To market, to market, pastries and sweets,

Home again, home again, laden with treats.

To market, to market, utensils of wood,

Home again, home again, could, would, and should.

To market, to market, fine syrup of maple,

Home again, home again, an old New York staple.

To market, to market, objects of glass,

Home again, home again, at the head of the class.

To market, to market, music played live,

Home again, home again, feelin’ the jive.

To market, to market, a hot cup of joe,

Home again, home again, full of get-up-and-go.

To market, to market, for so many reasons,

Home again, home again, yes, in all seasons!

Sam Goodyear was born in Cooperstown and, because of his father’s profession in the Foreign Service, grew up all over the world and continued that pattern throughout his adult life until two years ago, when he returned to where he was born. It took him only 80 years to do so.