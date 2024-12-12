Advertisement. Advertise with us

Cooperstown Observed by Sam Goodyear

Why Cooperstown?

Why Cooperstown? Let us count the whys (as I see them):

Because strangers are apt to greet each other on the street. That’s why.

Because of the majestic lake and its magic vapors. That’s why.

Because in the summer, one can attend a baseball event at Doubleday Field in the afternoon and take in an opera performed by some of the most notable voices in the world at the Glimmerglass Festival in the evening. That’s why.

Because the farmers’ market is open in every season all year long. That’s why.

Because of the vibrant arts activity, to include visual art, chamber music, the aforementioned opera, theater, and readings dotting the calendar. That’s why.

Because of the wide range of gastronomic delights to suit any wallet throughout the village, from Italian to Indian to Japanese to classic American, you name it. That’s why.

Because pedestrians, more often than not, acknowledge a car courteously stopped at the crosswalk. That’s why.

Because there are people comfortable enough not to lock their doors or take the key out of their car. That’s why.

Because there are opportunities for the public for golf, tennis, swimming and ice skating. That’s why.

Because the Clark Foundation provides a plethora of scholarships for local students far and wide. That’s why.

Because Bassett Hospital sees to the health of the population throughout the region. That’s why.

Because there are two, count them, two weekly newspapers keeping us abreast of doings right here in the village. That’s why.

Because there is a daily bus, if needed, to New York City 12 months of the year. That’s why.

Because architecturally and in the layout of the streets, our village is as beautiful and tranquil as you could want to find anywhere. That’s why.

Stay tuned for more whys in future issues. And in the meantime, celebrate the holidays with gusto and have a happy 2025!

Sam Goodyear was born in Cooperstown and, because of his father’s profession in the Foreign Service, grew up all over the world and continued that pattern throughout his adult life until two years ago, when he returned to where he was born. It took him only 80 years to do so.

