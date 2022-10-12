Cooperstown Police Department Gains New Full Time Officer

Jenna Utter, Cooperstown Village Clerk, swears in Officer Jess Lanza, Village of Cooperstown Police Department.

Officer Jess Lanza took the police officers oath to support the US Constitution, the New York State Constitution, and to discharge the duties of a police officer this morning at the Cooperstown Village Police Station.

Lanza had been serving part time since graduating the Police Academy in June and now will be working full time to protect and serve the Cooperstown community.

Officer Lanza put himself through the police academy after being inspired to join the police force by his father who had worked in law enforcement for 30 years. He and wife Kate, who owns and operates Kate’s Upstate, are now residents of Fly Creek.