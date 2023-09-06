Accident Victim in Critical Condition

COOPERSTOWN

According to a report from the Cooperstown Police Department, on Thursday, June 8 at 4:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a serious personal injury accident in front of 50 Lake Street in the Village of Cooperstown.

Officers arrived on scene at 4:51 p.m. and found a pedestrian lying in the roadway unconscious, with serious head trauma. The victim, a 40-year-old male, had been struck by a vehicle travelling west on Lake Street. The vehicle was operated by a 62-year-old female who remained at the scene.

First aid was immediately rendered by the Cooperstown Police Department and a local doctor until the Cooperstown Fire Department and Otsego County EMS arrived on scene. The victim was immediately transported by EMS to Bassett Hospital, where he was stabilized and later air lifted to Albany Medical Center via LifeNet helicopter. The victim remains in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.

Due to the seriousness of the accident, the Cooperstown Police Department requested assistance from the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. This matter remains under investigation at this time.

The Cooperstown Police Department reminds all motorists and pedestrians to be aware of each other during the summer months, when foot and vehicular traffic within the village greatly increases.