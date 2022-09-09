Cooperstown Rotary Foundation Golf Tournament

Over $1,000 in prizes are being offered at this year’s Lyn Edinger Memorial Golf Tournament scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Meadow Links Golf Course, 476 County Hwy 27, Richfield Springs. The golf tournament is the primary fundraiser for the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation, a non-profit, tax deductible organization. Funds from the tournament support community programs including the Michael Mayne Scholarship at ONC BOCES, Rotary Youth Exchange and community funds such as the Youth Food Movement.

Tee time is 1:30 p.m., with teams competing in a Captain and Crew format on the 18-hole course. The entry fee of $60. per person includes the cart and greens fee, plus food and beverages at the awards ceremony and reception following play. Cash and gift certificate prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places as well as a $25 “Closest

to the Pin” prize and a $500 “Hole in One” prize.

Individuals and businesses are welcome to sponsor a hole on the course for $100 or make a donation to the auction which will take place following the picnic dinner at the pavilion. Hole sponsors will have their name featured on the hole of their choice but also, along with auction donors, will be recognized at the awards ceremony, and in tournament advertising

For more information on the Foundation or to sign up for the Golf Tournament, contact Ellen Tillapaugh, 607-547-5646 or cooperstownrotaryfoundation@gmail.com.