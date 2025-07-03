Advertisement. Advertise with us

Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, chair of the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation, presents the $1,000.00 Michael L. Mayne Scholarship to Jeremy Velasco, a 2025 graduate of MCS and ONC BOCES. (Photo by Patricia Fiorent Slater)

Milford Graduate Receives CRF Mayne Scholarship

COOPERSTOWN—Jeremy Velasco, a 2025 graduate of Milford Central School and ONC BOCES, received a $1,000.00 Michael L. Mayne Scholarship funded by the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation at the Rotary Club of Cooperstown luncheon meeting on Tuesday, June 24.

The scholarship is awarded annually by CRF in memory of U.S. Army Corporal Michael L. Mayne, a 2006 graduate of BOCES and Edmeston Central School. Cpl. Mayne served with the 1st Stryker Combat Team of the 25th Infantry Division from Fort Wainwright, Alaska. He died on February 23, 2009 while serving in Iraq.

In March 2009, Rotarian Lyn Edinger organized the very first donation by the newly established Cooperstown Rotary Foundation to a scholarship in memory of Cpl. Mayne.

Jeremy Velasco, the son of Jeremy Velasco and Jennifer Smith, studied automotive mechanics at BOCES and chose to enter the Marines. His high score on the Armed Services Vocation Aptitude Battery test qualified him for the highest level of training, officials said. He chose aircraft mechanics and will be working on jets.

Jeremy reported to Parris Island, South Carolina for 13 weeks of basic training on Monday, June 30. Following basic training and a two-week break, he will begin his aircraft mechanics studies.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Volunteers Needed for Susquehanna River Cleanup

Volunteers Needed for Susquehanna River Cleanup COOPERSTOWN—Volunteers are needed for the sixth annual Susquehanna River cleanup in Cooperstown on Sunday, July 29. The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cleanup is organized by the Cooperstown Lions Club in partnership with the Rotary Club of Cooperstown, Rotary E-Club of Global Trekkers, the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station Dive Team and Otsego County Conservation Association.  Volunteers are needed on—and in—the river, as well as onshore. Tasks include working with the dive team to pull trash out of the river and load it onto rafts and canoes or…

Still Time to Sign Up for Memorial Golf Tourney

Still Time to Sign Up for Memorial Golf Tourney RICHFIELD SPRINGS—More than $1,000.00 in prizes are being offered at this year’s Lyn Edinger Memorial Golf Tournament scheduled for Sunday, June 4 at the Meadow Links Golf Course, 476 County Highway 27, Richfield Springs. The golf tournament is the primary fundraiser for the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation, a non-profit, tax deductible organization. Funds from the tournament support community programs including the Michael Mayne Scholarship at Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES and donations to the local food pantry. Tee time is 1 p.m., with teams competing in a captain and crew format on the…