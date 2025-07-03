Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, chair of the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation, presents the $1,000.00 Michael L. Mayne Scholarship to Jeremy Velasco, a 2025 graduate of MCS and ONC BOCES. (Photo by Patricia Fiorent Slater)

Milford Graduate Receives CRF Mayne Scholarship

COOPERSTOWN—Jeremy Velasco, a 2025 graduate of Milford Central School and ONC BOCES, received a $1,000.00 Michael L. Mayne Scholarship funded by the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation at the Rotary Club of Cooperstown luncheon meeting on Tuesday, June 24.

The scholarship is awarded annually by CRF in memory of U.S. Army Corporal Michael L. Mayne, a 2006 graduate of BOCES and Edmeston Central School. Cpl. Mayne served with the 1st Stryker Combat Team of the 25th Infantry Division from Fort Wainwright, Alaska. He died on February 23, 2009 while serving in Iraq.

In March 2009, Rotarian Lyn Edinger organized the very first donation by the newly established Cooperstown Rotary Foundation to a scholarship in memory of Cpl. Mayne.

Jeremy Velasco, the son of Jeremy Velasco and Jennifer Smith, studied automotive mechanics at BOCES and chose to enter the Marines. His high score on the Armed Services Vocation Aptitude Battery test qualified him for the highest level of training, officials said. He chose aircraft mechanics and will be working on jets.

Jeremy reported to Parris Island, South Carolina for 13 weeks of basic training on Monday, June 30. Following basic training and a two-week break, he will begin his aircraft mechanics studies.