In Memoriam Sandra L. Thorne, 79 September 22, 1942 – November 8, 2021 COOPERSTOWN – Sandra “Sandy” L. Thorne, a native of Cooperstown and long-time faithful member of Christ Church, passed away peacefully Monday evening, November 8, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was 79. Born September 22, 1942, at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, Sandy was a daughter of William R.P. and Aline M. (Campbell) Heller. After graduating from Cooperstown High School in 1960, Sandy attended the Central City Business Institute (CCBI) in Syracuse where she completed their secretarial course. For many…