In Memoriam

Jean W. Johnson

1934-2025

JEAN W. JOHNSON

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Jean W. Johnson, a native of Cooperstown and a faithful and devoted member of Christ Church, entered into eternal life early Sunday morning, January 5, 2025, The Feast of the Epiphany, surrounded by her family at Bassett Medical Center. She was 90.

Born April 30, 1934 in Cooperstown, Jean was a daughter of Joseph C. Worrall—a former jockey for F. Ambrose Clark—and Gertrude Brisack Worrall—a well-known and respected pediatric nurse at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital.

Jean spent most of her early school years in Detroit before moving back to Cooperstown and graduating from Cooperstown High School with the Class of 1952. Jean attended the Utica School of Commerce, where she studied secretarial science.

On October 15, 1954, in the middle of Hurricane Hazel, Jean married Richard Edward “Dick” Johnson in a ceremony at Christ Church in Cooperstown. They made their home on North Street in Edmeston, where they raised their family.

For many years, Jean was employed as a legal secretary for her husband and later was the chief clerk for the Otsego County Family Court.

As a life-long Episcopalian, Jean was a beloved member of Christ Church, where she served in various roles, including more than 50 years as a member of the Altar Guild. She was a member of the Native Daughters of Cooperstown and often attended the annual luncheons with her mother, Gertrude, and sister Joan. Jean also belonged to the Lake and Valley Garden Club and served in several positions and was a dedicated member of the Cooperstown Alumni Association.

Jean lived a rich and varied life. When she was 4 years old, her Aunt Beatrice Hogue (née Brisack) saved her from drowning at the Pump House on Mill Street. Mom loved to host many friends of her children and grandchildren. Whether she was making dinner before Edmeston sporting events, baking her famous cookies, making crêpes for mini-courses, or lint rolling prom dresses, Jean was always ready to help. She loved everyone and she loved to make new friends.

Jean will be greatly missed by her loving family, her church and many friends. She spent numerous hours gardening, golfing, playing bridge, sewing and traveling. She especially loved quilting. Her handmade quilts are treasured items for her children and grandchildren.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Debra Mullet and husband John of College Station, Texas, and Meghan King and husband Rob of Bradford Woods, Pennsylvania; a son, Timothy R. Johnson Esq. and wife Vicki of Edmeston; six grandchildren: Ian Mullet, Alexander (Gloria) Johnson, Susanna Johnson, Cooper King, Schaefer King (Natalie), Catherine Johnson (Erin); nieces Annie Mithoefer and Robin Torrence; nephew Mark Jacobson; special cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph C. Worrall and Gertrude B. Worrall; her husband of 30 years, Dick Johnson; her sister, Joan W. White; and nephew Brian Jacobson.

The Office of the Burial of the Dead with the Holy Eucharist will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2025 at Christ Church in Cooperstown, with the Rev. Nathan Ritter, rector, officiating. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. The Service of Committal at The Columbarium Wall in the Churchyard at Christ Church will be held later this spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions to Edmeston Free Library, Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home, Susquehanna SPCA or a charity of your choice.

Jean’s family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home family and the Bassett Medical Center doctors, nurses and staff on third floor medical.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.