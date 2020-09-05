By: Jim Kevlin  09/05/2020  12:30 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleCooperstown’s Dan Garcia Uses Talent For Mimickry To Keep E-Students Rapt

Cooperstown’s Dan Garcia Uses Talent For Mimickry To Keep E-Students Rapt

 09/05/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

CLICK HERE TO WATCH CLIP

Cooperstown’s Dan Garcia

Uses Talent For Mimickry

To Keep E-Students Rapt

Dan Garcia, CCS ’85, now a professor of electrical engineering and computer science as UC Berkeley, is using his personality and skill at mimicry to keep his 1,600 students glue to their computer screens for his remote classes. The local NBC affiliate in San Francisco featured him in this clip.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code