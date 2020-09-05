Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Cooperstown’s Dan Garcia Uses Talent For Mimickry To Keep E-Students Rapt Cooperstown’s Dan Garcia Uses Talent For Mimickry To Keep E-Students Rapt 09/05/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People CLICK HERE TO WATCH CLIP Cooperstown’s Dan Garcia Uses Talent For Mimickry To Keep E-Students Rapt Dan Garcia, CCS ’85, now a professor of electrical engineering and computer science as UC Berkeley, is using his personality and skill at mimicry to keep his 1,600 students glue to their computer screens for his remote classes. The local NBC affiliate in San Francisco featured him in this clip.