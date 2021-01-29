Cooperstown’s Josh Pearlman Completes Marine Boot Camp

COOPERSTOWN – CCS graduate Joshua Potter Pearlman received the Eagle, Globe & Anchor pin of the United States Marine Corps earlier this month at a ceremony following completion of boot camp at Marine Base Parris Island, SC .

Pearlman, 30, is the son of Nancy Potter and David Pearlman of Cooperstown. He graduated from Cooperstown Central School in 2008 and served for a year in AmeriCorps NCCC, the year-long component of the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal program.

Following AmeriCorps, he enrolled at New York University and graduated in 2013 with a degree in Economics. He is currently employed in the investment division of MUFG Bank New York City and he and his wife live in Manhattan.

After his specialized training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., he will return to his job and serve in the Marine Corps Reserves. Pearlman is an Eagle Scout, and was active in sports, music and drama while at CCS.